Live results: Primary elections in N.Y., Md., Colo., Utah, Okla., S.C., Miss.

The last big primary night of June is here, as voters head to the polls for primary elections in New York, Maryland, Colorado, Utah and Oklahoma, as well as runoffs in South Carolina and Mississippi.

In Maryland, two leading African-American candidates battled it out in the state’s Democratic primary for the right to take on popular Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in November.

Follow below as The Hill's Lisa Hagen provides live updates and analysis throughout the night.

Sanders-backed candidate wins Md. gubernatorial nomination

11:01 p.m.

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous is expected to emerge victorious in the Democrats' gubernatorial primary, earning him the right to face Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

The Associated Press called the race for Jealous at 10:36 p.m. EDT.

Jealous faced fellow African-American candidate Rushern Baker in a significant win for national progressives hoping to steer Democrats to the left.

If Jealous wins in November, he'll become the state's first African-American governor. But he faces a formidable incumbent who's remained popular in a deep blue state.

Trump weighs in on primary night

10:24 p.m.

President Trump chimed in to congratulate a pair of candidates who won their respective primaries with the president's backing.

Trump first acknowledged South Carolina Gov. Harry McMaster (R), who won a primary runoff. Trump attended a rally for McMaster on Monday night.

He then noted Rep. Dan Donovan's victory over former Rep. Michael Grimm (R). Trump praised Donovan for showing "great courage in a tough race."

"That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President!" Trump tweeted of Crowley's defeat.

Crowley goes down in stunning primary defeat

10:01 p.m.

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) is projected to lose his primary in a shocking upset that will reverberate through the national Democratic Party.

Crowley, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus and the Queens County Democratic Party, had his sights set on serving as Speaker if Democrats were able to retake control of the House in November.

Donovan fends off primary challenge in House race

9:43 p.m.

Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) is projected to win his primary in New York's 11th Congressional District, despite a challenge from former Rep. Michael Grimm.

The Associated Press called the race for Donovan when he had 64 percent of the vote to Grimm’s 36 percent.

The incumbent was aided in the race by an endorsement from President Trump, and was able to hold off Grimm's effort to reclaim his old seat.

In November, Donovan will face Democrat Max Rose, an Army veteran and former health-care non-profit executive.

McMaster wins GOP primary in S.C. governor's race

9:14 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) won the GOP runoff in South Carolina following strong backing from President Trump.

McMaster led businessman John Warren (R) by a margin of 54 to 46 percent, with 84 percent of the precincts reported. The Associated Press projected that McMaster would win the race.

McMaster in firm lead in S.C. gov runoff 8:21 p.m. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) currently holds a double-digit lead over businessman John Warren in the state's primary runoff for governor. With 35 percent of precincts reporting, McMaster is at 55.4 percent, while Warren is at 44.6 percent. The race is a big test for President Trump and the power behind his endorsements. The president campaigned for McMaster in South Carolina on the eve of the primary runoff.

8:02 p.m.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) won his uncontested primary in the Maryland governor's race.

The Associated Press called the race for him at 8:01 p.m. EDT.

He will likely face one of two notable challengers on the left: former NAACP President Ben Jealous, who had the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); or Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker.

Polls close in South Carolina

7 p.m.

The first polls have closed in South Carolina. The race to watch is the GOP primary runoff between Gov. Henry McMaster, who was endorsed by Trump, and businessman John Warren.