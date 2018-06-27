Dem, GOP groups prepare spending blitz for midterms

Election Day is less than five months away, and candidates, committees and outside groups are pouring money into races around the country in the hopes of clinching the House majority.

The biggest players — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the pro-Democrat House Majority PAC (HMP) and the pro-Republican Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) — have reserved a combined $100 million in advertising time for the fall.

While there is even more spending to come as the battlefield and advertising rates ebb and flow, here are the top five states with the most ad reservations by these major groups.

Minnesota

The “Land of 10,000 Lakes” is one of the most competitive states in the 2018 election cycle. That’s why the four groups have reserved a combined $22.7 million, more than in any other state.

Most of that spending focuses on the Minneapolis media market, which encompasses much of the state and its most competitive congressional districts.

Republicans are setting their sights on two open seats vacated by Democratic Reps. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzTrump to hold campaign rally in Minnesota next week Retiring Democratic rep to run for lieutenant governor in Minnesota Favored governor candidates snubbed in Minnesota conventions MORE and Rick Nolan Richard (Rick) Michael NolanThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — GOP lawmakers race to find an immigration fix Trump to hold campaign rally in Minnesota next week Retiring Democratic rep to run for lieutenant governor in Minnesota MORE. President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Trump congratulates Romney on primary win Judge orders Trump admin to begin reuniting immigrant families MORE won both of those more rural districts handily in 2016, but the Democratic incumbents had kept their seats blue. But now their retirements are robbing the Democrats of their incumbency advantage, and the GOP has already deployed Trump himself to rally in the 8th District to boost GOP turnout there.

Meanwhile, Democrats are eyeing seats held by GOP Reps. Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisTrump mocks 'elites' at campaign rally Rally crowd chants 'CNN sucks' after Trump rips media Will guns be an issue in midterms? You can bet on it in these districts MORE and Erik Paulsen Erik Philip PaulsenFighting back against the opioid crisis GOP super PAC targets House districts with new M ad buys House immigration fight could boost vulnerable Republicans MORE — Trump barely won Lewis’s seat in 2016 and lost Paulsen’s by 10 points. Both districts are more urban or suburban, so Democrats are hoping they can continue to overperform with moderates in areas like those.

Pennsylvania

The Keystone State is home to a handful of marquee races that could help decide the House majority, something reflected in the more than $20 million in spending that has been booked there.

The state became instantly more competitive earlier this year when the state Supreme Court redrew Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries. Thanks in part to those changes, as well as a handful of retirements, Democrats have at least five strong opportunities to flip seats.

Most of the spending is in the Philadelphia media market, which includes four competitive districts. Three are open seats vacated by retiring Rep. Ryan Costello Ryan Anthony CostellloRepublicans top Dems at charity golf game This week: House barrels toward immigration vote despite Trump tweets Trump tweet may doom House GOP effort on immigration MORE (R) and former GOP Reps. Patrick Meehan and Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentFortenberry named chairman of legislative appropriations subcommittee in House House GOP discharge petition supporter says he likely won’t sign a second one Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump blaming Congress for his border separation policy is ‘a bunch of bull’ MORE. The other is home to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickOvernight Energy — Presented by Chevron — GOP lawmaker says Pruitt should step down | EPA launches smog standard review | Chairman warns of Chinese threat using environmental laws House Republican says Pruitt should resign Dem after visiting Texas migrant kids tent camp: This is 'part of a morally bankrupt system' MORE (R), one of the most vulnerable incumbents this cycle.

Fitzpatrick’s race will likely be the most competitive of the bunch. He’s taking on Democratic philanthropist Scott Wallace in a district that Trump narrowly lost in 2016.

Democratic lawyer Mary Gay Scanlon and Air Force veteran Chrissy Houlahan (D) are the heavy favorites to replace Meehan and Costello, respectively. Another Democratic lawyer, Susan Wild, will run against former Olympian Marty Nothstein to replace Dent in another Democratic-leaning district.

The NRCC has reserved $7.8 million of ad time in Philadelphia, compared to the DCCC’s $1.7 million and HMP’s $3 million. CLF has earmarked $4 million specifically toward protecting Fitzpatrick on the air.

The NRCC is also planning to drop at least $3.8 million in Pittsburgh, home to GOP Rep. Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusThe Hill's Morning Report — Exploding immigration controversy vexes Washington Trump rips Conor Lamb as '#LambTheSham' in endorsing his GOP opponent Conservation group launches M campaign to save public parks bill MORE. Redistricting puts Rothfus in the toughest race of his career, against fellow Rep. Conor Lamb (D).

California

California’s prominence on the midterm map won’t surprise many, and the four groups have already reserved more than $19 million in ads there.

The big money has centered on Los Angeles, the media market that includes districts held by GOP Reps. Steve Knight, Mimi Walters and Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherGOP embraces single-payer health-care attack in California The progressive blue wave is crashing and burning in 2018 California: Ground zero for the 2018 midterms MORE. It also spans all of the district being vacated by Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceHillicon Valley: Justices uphold Trump travel ban | Tech's response | Accused NSA leaker enters guilty plea | Dems press for more info on OPM breach | Senators press Trump to uphold ZTE ban | New hacking threat to satellites Senate panel moves to restore State cyber office With bicoastal strategy for midterms, Dems lack that really big wave MORE (R) and part of the district currently held by retiring Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaThe Hill's 12:30 Report On The Money: New York AG sues to dissolve Trump Foundation | Issa tamps down rumors of consumer agency nomination | Bank regulator faces backlash over comments on racism | Cohn contradicts Trump on trade Issa tamps down rumors of consumer bureau nomination MORE (R). All of those races are considered among the toughest in the country for the GOP.

Knight is running against Katie Hill (D), who runs a Los Angeles nonprofit to help the homeless; Walters will take on professor Katie Porter (D), a protege of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenA solution to the opioid epidemic from the urban and rural America perspective Veterans are left out of medical marijuana protections Democratic senators propose bill giving overtime pay to farmworkers MORE (D-Mass.); Young Kim (R) faces philanthropist Gil Cisneros (D) for Royce’s seat; Rohrabacher will take on real estate developer Harley Rouda (D); and local politician Diane Harkey (R) is running against environmental lawyer Mike Levin (D) for Issa’s seat.

HMP has booked $5.2 million in ads in Los Angeles, while CLF has reserved at least $2 million for each of the seats held by Walters, Knight and Rep. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamThis week: House barrels toward immigration vote despite Trump tweets Trump, midterm pressures complicate immigration fight House still plans immigration vote next week despite Trump's tweet MORE (R). CLF is also spending $2 million on advertising to help Kim.

Levin will receive a boost by HMP’s $1.24 million in ad reservations for the San Diego market.

Further north, in the Sacramento area, both the NRCC and HMP have each booked about $1.5 million in ad reservations. The toughest race in that area will be Democratic Rep. Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraBipartisan group of lawmakers seeks rules changes under next Speaker By reversing course on Ebola funding, Trump brings compromise Singer Jason Mraz: Too much political 'combat' in Washington MORE’s reelection fight against former Marine Andrew Grant (R), but the race still tilts in Bera’s favor.

And the NRCC is also spending $1.2 million in the San Joaquin Valley’s television market, where Rep. Jim Costa James (Jim) Manuel CostaDem, GOP groups prepare spending blitz for midterms Religious tensions flare after chaplain's ouster House passes 5-year reauthorization of Federal Aviation Administration MORE (D) will face off against former congressional aide Elizabeth Heng (R). Costa’s district is reliably blue, but he’s won by narrow margins in past midterm years.

Texas

Texas is home to three vulnerable Republican incumbents in districts Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonProgressive activist Balter to face Katko in November Record number of LGBT candidates running for governor Pavlich: Lessons from the left on incivility MORE won in 2016.

Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdGOP rep: Phone number for HHS conference call on family reunifications didn’t work Immigration: Too much noise, too little thought Hillicon Valley: Justices rule states can force online retailers to collect sales tax | Google's new privacy features | White House plan aims to tackle cyber workforce gap MORE (R) knows nothing but competitive races — his massive border district is always up for grabs. He’s running against Gina Ortiz Jones (D), an Iraq War veteran.

Hurd will be the beneficiary of a portion of the $1.8 million in spending the NRCC booked for San Antonio, as well as the $2.1 million CLF has set aside for his race so far.

In Houston, longtime Rep. John Culberson John Abney CulbersonElection Countdown: Family separation policy may haunt GOP in November | Why Republican candidates are bracing for surprises | House Dems rake in record May haul | 'Dumpster fire' ad goes viral Cook Political Report got it wrong: Reps. Sessions and Culberson’s districts are not 'toss-ups' Cook Political Report moves GOP chairman’s race to ‘toss-up’ MORE (R) is gearing up for the fight of his political life against lawyer Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D). Culberson had once been seen as an exemplar of a congressman unprepared for the 2018 environment, but he’s since kicked his campaign into gear.

Now, CLF has reserved $2.45 million in ads to boost his campaign, while HMP has booked $2 million to knock him down.

Dallas-area Republican Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsImmigration overhaul on life support in the House Cook Political Report got it wrong: Reps. Sessions and Culberson’s districts are not 'toss-ups' The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Outcry raises pressure on GOP for immigration fix MORE rounds out the trifecta, but while he’s long been seen as less vulnerable than Hurd or Culberson, that could change.

Democrats have a strong challenger in former professional football player and Obama official Colin Allred. And Dallas has also seen a major demographic change that has made the area more diverse. Those dynamics were enough for the Cook Political Report to move Sessions’s race to a “toss-up” earlier this month.

Florida

Florida is also home to a handful of battleground races where Democrats will likely be on the offensive.

Democrats appear more likely to flip the Miami-area seat held by retiring GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Ileana Carmen Ros-LehtinenOvernight Energy — Presented by Chevron — GOP lawmaker says Pruitt should step down | EPA launches smog standard review | Chairman warns of Chinese threat using environmental laws House Republican says Pruitt should resign Trump tweet may doom House GOP effort on immigration MORE. But they’re buckling up for a serious race in Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloTrump: Immigration policy should just be 'you can't come in' GOP lawmaker urges Trump administration to end 'misguided' travel ban policy Overnight Energy — Presented by Chevron — GOP lawmaker says Pruitt should step down | EPA launches smog standard review | Chairman warns of Chinese threat using environmental laws MORE’s district, where the Republican congressman hopes to have forged enough of an independent path to avoid being dragged down by Trump in the heavily Hispanic district.

The NRCC has $3.2 million of air time booked in the Miami market, while CLF has $2.5 million devoted specifically to him. But Democrats are planning to get in on the fun too, with $2 million from the DCCC and $1.1 million from HMP.

The state also has two additional races where both sides are looking to flip a seat, but are waiting for primaries to decide their candidates.

Republicans are looking for revenge in the Orlando area after Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyKoch-backed group to target some Republicans over spending vote in new ad campaign The Hill's Morning Report: As Trump talks, his lawyers sweat Bipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights MORE (D) won a tough race in 2016. HMP has $1.9 million reserved in that media market, and much will likely go to helping Murphy.

Democrats, meanwhile, are targeting Rep. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastAbortion rights group launches M campaign to help Dems take back the House Trump to nominate acting VA secretary to lead department GOP split on immigration is a crisis for Ryan’s team MORE (R) in the West Palm Beach market after his strong campaign in 2016. But so far, HMP is the only group to play in that market, with a modest $400,000 in reservations.