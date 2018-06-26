Cardin wins crowded Senate primary

Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinTrump looks to make more history, this time with Putin Community development impact remains clear with NMTC post-tax reform Dem sen: ‘Difficult to understand’ Trump’s treatment of allies MORE (D-Md.) coasted to a primary victory on Tuesday night, defeating seven Democratic challengers.

The Associated Press called the race for Cardin shortly after 9:30 p.m. With less than 30 percent of precincts reporting, Cardin led by more than 200,000 votes.

Among the seven Democrats to mount a challenge to the two-time incumbent was Chelsea Manning, the former military whistleblower.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for releasing confidential military information, but former President Obama commuted her sentence, prompting her release in 2017. She has since become a prominent LGBTQ activist.

As of 10 p.m. EST, the Republican primary in the Maryland Senate race remained too close to call.

The top two candidates were political scientist Tony Campbell and Chris Chaffee.