Trump congratulates McMaster, Donovan on primary wins

President Trump offered congratulations late Tuesday to candidates who won their primary elections with the president's endorsement.

Trump first took note of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), who defeated a challenger in a primary runoff on Tuesday. Trump attended a rally for McMaster in Columbia, S.C., the night before the vote.

"Congratulations to Governor Henry McMaster on your BIG election win! South Carolina loves you. We are all proud of you and Peggy!" Trump tweeted.

McMaster took over as governor when Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Trump administration doesn’t really care about poverty Races to watch in Tuesday’s primaries In Syria, Trump travel ban case is being watched closely MORE vacated the post to serve as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. He failed to secure more than 50 percent of the vote in a Republican primary earlier this year, leading to Tuesday's runoff.

He defeated businessman John Warren (R), who was making his first run for political office.

The president then praised Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.), who fended off a primary challenge from former Rep. Michael Grimm (R).

"Tremendous win for Congressman Dan Donovan. You showed great courage in a tough race! New York, and my many friends on Staten Island, have elected someone they have always been very proud of. Congratulations!" Trump tweeted.

Grimm sought to reclaim his former House seat after he was forced to give it up upon being convicted for tax fraud.

Instead, Donovan will face off against Democrat Max Rose, an Army veteran and former health-care non-profit executive. Donovan is considered the favorite in a district Trump won by about 10 points in 2016.

Trump has steadily gotten more involved in this year's midterm races, tweeting endorsements and support for various GOP candidates. He has scheduled rallies in states with key Senate races in November, including Tennessee, Indiana and North Dakota.