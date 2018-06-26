Crowley copes with shocking primary loss by rocking out to Springsteen

Fresh off a shocking defeat at the hands of a progressive challenger, Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyKhanna: Dems must buck establishment to win Election Countdown: Family separation policy may haunt GOP in November | Why Republican candidates are bracing for surprises | House Dems rake in record May haul | 'Dumpster fire' ad goes viral House Dems want to hire Parkland students for the summer MORE (D-N.Y.) took to the stage at his election night watch party with his guitar to play with the band.

Crowley dedicated his rendition of Bruce Springstein's "Born to Run" to his Democratic primary opponent, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who knocked the House's number four Democrat out on Tuesday night.

Crowley closes out with a performance of Born to Run dedicated to @Ocasio2018 pic.twitter.com/JXBh8DGC8V — David Freedlander (@freedlander) June 27, 2018

Crowley's loss made him the third incumbent member of Congress to lose his election, the first Democrat and the highest-profile lawmaker. The longtime Democratic lawmaker had been seen as a possible replacement for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMaxine Waters reads list of times Trump has called for violence Trump seeks upper hand on civility — to chagrin of Dems Waters defends remarks about confronting Trump officials: 'Protest is the democratic way' MORE (D-Calif.) and is a mainstay of the Queens political machine.

Yet Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive activist and Democratic socialist, bested Crowley by framing him as out of touch with the majority-minority district and too moderate for the constituency. She cruised through the primary on Tuesday and looks poised to win easily after all the votes are counted.