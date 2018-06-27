Poll: Dems lead by 7 points on generic House ballot

Democrats hold a 7-point lead over Republicans on the generic House ballot, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Forty-four percent of respondents said they are more likely to vote for Democratic candidates than Republican candidates, the poll found, while 37 percent said they were more likely to choose GOP candidates.

Nineteen percent said they remain undecided.

The poll is welcome news for Democrats, who are hoping to seize on opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Trump congratulates Romney on primary win Judge orders Trump admin to begin reuniting immigrant families MORE in the 2018 midterm elections in an effort to retake control of the House.

Democrats need to pick up at least 24 House seats to gain a majority in the lower chamber.

While the party would need to pick up fewer seats in the Senate to win a majority, Democrats face a tough election map for the upper chamber and must defend 10 seats in states that Trump won in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's approval rating currently sits at 43 percent, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll — a figure that is largely consistent with other recent approval surveys.