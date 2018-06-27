Ocasio-Cortez: I would support Trump impeachment

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday that she would support impeachment for President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Trump congratulates Romney on primary win Judge orders Trump admin to begin reuniting immigrant families MORE if she wins in November.

The 28-year-old democratic socialist, fresh off a shocking primary upset over 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in New York’s 14th District, made the comments in an interview on CNN.

“I would support impeachment,” the first-time candidate and former Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Sanders congratulates progressive candidates on primary wins Sanders-backed candidate wins Maryland governor's nomination MORE campaign organizer said. “I think that, you know, we have the grounds to do it.”

“Ultimately, what we need to focus on is ensuring that when people break the law … that we have to hold everyone accountable and that no person is above that law,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez ran on a progressive platform that included calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Crowley, a top Democrat who has not seen a primary challenger in more than a decade, was seen as a potential successor to Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Crowley copes with shocking primary loss by rocking out to Springsteen Trump on Crowley's loss: He should have been 'nicer' to me MORE (D-Calif.) for Speaker, should Democrats take back the House.

Talk of impeachment has been sparse among House Democrats. A few liberal lawmakers have offered articles of impeachment, but Pelosi and other top Democrats have spoken out against impeachment efforts.

Pelosi has repeatedly argued that Democratic efforts to impeach Trump would be beneficial to Republicans in November.