Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Twitter fights with Trump don't move the nation forward

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the political newcomer who vanquished a top-ranking House Democrat in a New York primary, said Wednesday that "getting into Twitter fights" with President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Trump congratulates Romney on primary win Judge orders Trump admin to begin reuniting immigrant families MORE will ultimately fail to move the country forward.

In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez said she wants to focus her campaign on rebutting the president's policies rather than picking personal fights with him.

"What we need to do is lay out a plan and a vision that people can believe in, and getting into Twitter fights with the president is not exactly, I think, where we're going to find progress as a nation," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, in a primary on Tuesday night. Crowley's loss marked the most significant upset for a Democratic incumbent in more than a decade.

Crowley, who was considered a possible successor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Crowley copes with shocking primary loss by rocking out to Springsteen Trump on Crowley's loss: He should have been 'nicer' to me MORE (D-Calif.), had not faced a primary challenger since 2004.

But Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old former organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Sanders congratulates progressive candidates on primary wins Sanders-backed candidate wins Maryland governor's nomination MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, focused her campaign on a call for generational change in Washington. Ultimately, she emerged with more than 57 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez has said that Democrats should not be afraid to take on the Trump administration. But she also said on Wednesday that those criticisms should be based more on policy than personal conflicts.