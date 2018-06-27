New GOP campaign ad targets 'unhinged' Dems

The Republican National Committee is going after Democratic politicians and liberal celebrities in a new ad dubbing the left as "unhinged."

The ad, released Tuesday, splices together sound bites from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Sanders congratulates progressive candidates on primary wins Sanders-backed candidate wins Maryland governor's nomination MORE (I-Vt.), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Crowley copes with shocking primary loss by rocking out to Springsteen Trump on Crowley's loss: He should have been 'nicer' to me MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersChelsea Clinton knocks Sessions over remark on child separations Pavlich: Lessons from the left on incivility Republican Rep. Jim Jordan ducks question over Trump’s civility MORE (D-Calif.), as well as several celebrities, to cast the modern Democratic Party as radical and — at times — violent.

"A few years ago, ideas that we talked about were thought to be fringe ideas, radical ideas and extremist ideas," Sanders can be heard saying in the ad, as images of burning cars and graffiti promoting revolution appear on the screen. "Those ideas are now mainstream."

Among the celebrities featured in the video: comedian Kathy Griffin, talk show hosts Bill Maher and Samantha Bee, actor Johnny Depp and singer Madonna.

"Voters have a clear choice in 2018, the Democrat Party is the party of obstruction and extreme rhetoric while the Republican Party is working to deliver a stronger economy for all Americans," Steve Guest, a spokesman for the RNC, said in a statement.

The ad also uses controversial quotes and footage that has sparked outrage among conservatives, like a controversial photo in which Griffin is seen holding a facsimile of President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Trump congratulates Romney on primary win Judge orders Trump admin to begin reuniting immigrant families MORE's severed head.

The use of that image in the GOP ad prompted a response from Griffin herself.

"The @ GOP has used video from my Trump mask photo shoot in their latest web ad," Griffin tweeted. "They've also included @ MaxineWaters and @ iamsambee - I'm in good company. Is this the best you got guys? A comic's photoshoot...while your president is keeping children in internment camps?"

"Also I'd like to note I was under a two month federal investigation for this image...but the GOP and @ GOPChairwoman use it in an ad?" she added. "So it was allegedly dangerous enough that I needed to be the subject of this investigation but now it's no longer dangerous?"

The ad also weaves in a recent video of Waters calling on Trump's opponents to push back on administration officials when they see them in public. That comment has sparked backlash from Republicans, as well as some Democrats.

The ad is part of an effort by the RNC to cast Democrats as obstructionists – a line of attack often repeated by Trump – ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, a party official said. The RNC is also preparing a substantial digital ad buy aimed at turning out volunteers in key states.

--Updated at 12:28 p.m.