Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on Pelosi’s analysis of win: ‘I think that we’re in the middle of a movement’

New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing back on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCrowley stunner sets off new scramble among House Dems Progressives’ wins highlight divide in Democratic Party Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks MORE's (D-Calif.) characterization of her surprise primary win, saying the Democratic Party is in the midst of a movement.

“I think that we’re in the middle of a movement in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Erin Burnett late Wednesday. “I feel this movement, but that movement is going to happen from the bottom up. That movement is going to come from voters.”

“I do think that we do need to elect a generation of new people to Congress in both parties,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, defeated longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in the district's primary on Tuesday, stirring speculation of a progressive wave in the party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.



Pelosi dismissed speculation in a news conference earlier Wednesday, saying Ocasio-Cortez's win should not be seen as a larger movement within the party at the national level.

"They made a choice in one district. So let’s not get yourself carried away as an expert on demographics and the rest of that," Pelosi said.

"Within the caucus or outside the caucus, we are ... again, we have an array of genders, generations, geography, and there is opinion in our caucus, and we’re proud of that," she added.

"The fact that in a very progressive district in New York it went more progressive than ... well, Joe Crowley is a progressive, but she’s more left than Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyCrowley stunner sets off new scramble among House Dems Election Countdown: Kennedy retirement shakes up midterms | Big primary night for progressives | Fallout from Crowley's defeat | Trump flexes his muscles in GOP primaries | The Hill's Latina Leaders spotlights 2018 candidates Dem who defeated Crowley to sit down with Colbert on Thursday MORE, is about that district. It is not to be viewed as something that stands for anything else."

