GOP legislative candidate in North Carolina: ‘God is racist,’ Jews are descended from Satan

A Republican legislative candidate in North Carolina wrote on his website that God is a “racist white supremacist” and that Jewish people are satanic.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that the North Carolina Republican Party withdrew its support for Russell Walker this week after his website was uncovered.

“Based on recent behavior and previous statements, the North Carolina Republican Party is unable and unwilling to support the Republican nominated candidate for North Carolina House District 48," state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement Tuesday.

"The NCGOP along with our local parties in Hoke, Scotland and Robeson Counties will be spending our time and resources supporting Republican candidates that better reflect the values of our party,” Hayes added.

The website, Christ Descended from Joseph, said it belongs to Walker and includes multiple essays and articles authored by him, the Observer reported.

"What is wrong with being a white supremacist? God is a racist and a white supremacist," Walker’s website says.

"Someone or group has to be supreme and that group is the whites of the world ... someone or something has to be inferior. ... In all history in sub-Saharan Africa, no two-story building or a waterproof boat was ever made."

The website also claims that Jews are not Semitic.

“They are Satanic as they all descend from Satan,” the website says.

The Southern Poverty Law Center confirmed on Wednesday that the website belongs to the candidate.

Walker’s personal Facebook page is the only account following the website’s social media page.

The Highlands Newspaper in North Carolina said that Walker has been seen carrying signs outside of its office that said “What is wrong with being a racist” and “God is racist.”

Walker won the Republican primary against John Imaratto with 824 votes, nearly 65 percent, The Observer reported.

He faces incumbent state Rep. Garland Pierce (D) in the November race.

North Carolina’s House Republican Caucus chairman, Rep. John Szoka, said in a statement Wednesday that they will not support Walker’s campaign.

"The North Carolina Republican House Caucus and our members will not support Mr. Walker’s campaign given his comments and actions, Szoka said.

"While Mr. Walker won the Republican primary, his rhetoric and actions have no place in the Republican Party, and he should strongly consider withdrawing his candidacy,” he added.