Obama expected to hit campaign trail for Dems in September: report

Former President Obama is expected to stump for Democrats on the campaign trail starting in September, CNBC reported Thursday.

The news outlet reported that Obama will work with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCrowley stunner sets off new scramble among House Dems Progressives’ wins highlight divide in Democratic Party Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPerez: 'Time will tell' if Ocasio-Cortez win signals need for new Dem leadership Chris Cuomo confronts GOP lawmaker over claim that Dems support MS-13 Trump’s message to Maxine Waters: Thanks for the 2018 victory MORE (D-N.Y.) to provide a boost to Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections.

Two sources told CNBC that the former president will hit the road in September, while another source said the timing and locations have not been determined.

Schumer told The Washington Post earlier this month that Obama has been “very amenable” to offering assistance in the midterms. The former president has fundraised for Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillElection Countdown: Kennedy retirement shakes up midterms | Big primary night for progressives | Fallout from Crowley's defeat | Trump flexes his muscles in GOP primaries | The Hill's Latina Leaders spotlights 2018 candidates Dem group releases new ad targeting Missouri GOP Senate candidate McConnell-linked super PAC reserves M in fall TV ads MORE (D-Mo.), and endorsed Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinFeinstein: Senate should follow 'McConnell standard,' wait to vote on Supreme Court justice Trump, Congress have options on the table to prevent family separation Terry Crews testifies before the Senate Judiciary on sexual assault bill MORE (D-Calif.) in her primary race.

Democrats are seeking to regain control of the House, and hang on to a number of vulnerable Senate seats, including in races in Missouri, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia.

A RealClearPolitics average of polling data shows Democrats with a roughly 6 percentage point lead on the generic ballot. That number has dropped from earlier in the year.

Obama has largely remained out of the political spotlight since leaving office 1 1/2 years ago. He has been critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpDem Senator: Trump's next Supreme Court nominee would overturn Roe v. Wade Trump: My supporters should be called the 'super elite' Trump: Heitkamp will be 'told' to vote against any nominee to replace Kennedy MORE's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, and weighed in on the Trump administration's practice of separating migrant families at the border.