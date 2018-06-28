Ocasio-Cortez hits Trump for disrespectful comments about Crowley 

New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) is defending Rep. Joseph Crowley (D), whom she defeated earlier this week, after President Trump Donald John TrumpDem Senator: Trump's next Supreme Court nominee would overturn Roe v. Wade Trump: My supporters should be called the 'super elite' Trump: Heitkamp will be 'told' to vote against any nominee to replace Kennedy MORE attacked the 10-term congressman.

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's John Berman on Thursday she was “saddened and upset” at the disrespect Trump has shown Crowley since her shocking primary upset in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unacceptable to be disrespectful of Congressman Crowley,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He’s done some phenomenal, phenomenal work for the Bronx and Queens."

She added that Trump’s comments were “bizarre.”

Trump has been mocking Crowley, the No. 4 House Democrat and chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, over the loss.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that Crowley was a “big Trump hater” and should have been “nicer” and “more respectful” to him.

Trump then told a crowd at a North Dakota rally on Wednesday that Crowley “got his ass kicked by a young woman who had a lot of energy.”

The 28-year-old democratic socialist said on Wednesday that she would support impeaching Trump if she won the general election in November.

Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: Anti-abortion groups see chance to overturn Roe v. Wade with Kennedy retirement | HHS watchdog to probe detention center conditions | VA pick vows to oppose privatization Crowley stunner sets off new scramble among House Dems Progressives’ wins highlight divide in Democratic Party MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, said that she feels lawmakers have the grounds to remove Trump from office.

“Ultimately, what we need to focus on is ensuring that when people break the law … that we have to hold everyone accountable and that no person is above that law,” she said Wednesday.