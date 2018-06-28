Cynthia Nixon: Trump's election 'was a kick in the pants' to female candidates

Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon (D) called President Trump Donald John TrumpDem Senator: Trump's next Supreme Court nominee would overturn Roe v. Wade Trump: My supporters should be called the 'super elite' Trump: Heitkamp will be 'told' to vote against any nominee to replace Kennedy MORE's election a "kick in the pants" that encouraged more women to run for office.

Nixon told "CBS Sunday Morning" that the 2016 presidential election served as a catalyst for her to challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this year.

“I think Donald Trump’s election was a kick in the pants to so many of us,” Nixon said in an interview that will air Sunday.

“And I think all the women running this year were – were such an inspiration – because what are we waiting for? What are we waiting around for? There’s no cavalry coming," she added.

Nixon is running against Cuomo, who is seeking a third term in the governor's mansion.

Cuomo holds a solid lead over Nixon among Democratic voters, according to the most recent polling.

A Siena College poll released earlier this month showed 61 percent of Democrats said they support Cuomo, compared to 26 percent who said they would support for Nixon.

Nixon has frequently criticized Cuomo over his connections to large donors and corruption charges that have plagued the governor's associates. She has also hit Cuomo for not being progressive enough.

“This – this race, as with so many of the races around the country, I think are really – a fight for the soul of the Democratic Party,” Nixon told CBS. “We need a Democratic Party that is not so beholden to big money interests that it loses sight of its values and the things it stands for.”