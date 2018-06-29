Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I don’t think Trump ‘knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx’

New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said late Thursday that she doesn’t think President Trump Donald John TrumpCanadian prime minister commemorates victims of Maryland newspaper shooting Trump suggested to Macron that France should leave the EU: report Maryland newspaper writer in emotional interview: 'We need more than prayers' MORE “knows how to deal with a girl” who is from the Bronx.

During an appearance on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Ocasio-Cortez spoke about her win over Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyGillibrand calls to eliminate ICE: 'Get rid of it, start over' Democratic Socialists of America see membership spike after Ocasio-Cortez win Lewandowski: Democrats could do 'fairly well' in midterms MORE (D-N.Y.) in the 14th District’s Democratic primary.

Colbert, however, asked Ocasio-Cortez about the president’s tweet regarding Crowley’s loss.

“Well you know, the president is from Queens, and with all due respect — half of my district is from Queens — I don’t think he knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx,” she told Colbert.

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Trump this week for his remarks about Crowley.

“It is unacceptable to be disrespectful of Congressman Crowley,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in an interview.

“He’s done some phenomenal, phenomenal work for the Bronx and Queens."

The president on Tuesday called Crowley a "big Trump hater" following the upset in New York.

“Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGillibrand calls to eliminate ICE: 'Get rid of it, start over' Maxine Waters cancels events over 'very serious death threat' Dem senator: Congress's inaction on gun laws is 'green light for would-be shooters' MORE’s place, just LOST his primary election,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President!”

Ocasio-Cortez will face off against the Republican nominee for Congress in the November general election in a heavily blue New York City district.