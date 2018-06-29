Ocasio-Cortez: No one 'should be too poor to live’ in America

The New York Democrat who stunned the city with a primary win this week said in an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert Thursday that no one “should be too poor to live” in the United States.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comment after Colbert asked her what the meaning of being a Democratic socialist meant to her. She defeated Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) Tuesday in a big primary upset.
“For me, democratic socialism is about — really, the value for me is that I believe that in a modern, moral and wealthy society, no person in America should be too poor to live,” Ocasio-Cortez told CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“It is unacceptable to be disrespectful of Congressman Crowley,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in an interview.
“He’s done some phenomenal, phenomenal work for the Bronx and Queens."
Ocasio-Cortez, who is 28 and hails from the Bronx, is expected to win the general election this fall against her GOP opponent in a deep-blue district.