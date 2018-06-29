 

Ocasio-Cortez: No one 'should be too poor to live’ in America

By Mallory Shelbourne - 06/29/18 09:47 AM EDT

The New York Democrat who stunned the city with a primary win this week said in an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert Thursday that no one “should be too poor to live” in the United States.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comment after Colbert asked her what the meaning of being a Democratic socialist meant to her. She defeated Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) Tuesday in a big primary upset.

“For me, democratic socialism is about — really, the value for me is that I believe that in a modern, moral and wealthy society, no person in America should be too poor to live,” Ocasio-Cortez told CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she believes health care is a human right and that all children should be able to attend either a trade school or college as part of her platform as a democratic socialist.
"I think that no person should be homeless. If we can have public structures and public policy to allow for people to have homes and food and lead a dignified life in the United States," she told Colbert.
 
In a separate interview, she also criticized President TrumpDonald John TrumpCanadian prime minister commemorates victims of Maryland newspaper shooting Trump suggested to Macron that France should leave the EU: report Maryland newspaper writer in emotional interview: 'We need more than prayers' MORE for remarks this week mocking Crowley over his loss.

“It is unacceptable to be disrespectful of Congressman Crowley,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in an interview.

“He’s done some phenomenal, phenomenal work for the Bronx and Queens." 

Ocasio-Cortez, who is 28 and hails from the Bronx, is expected to win the general election this fall against her GOP opponent in a deep-blue district.

 

