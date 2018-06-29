Ocasio-Cortez: No one 'should be too poor to live’ in America

The New York Democrat who stunned the city with a primary win this week said in an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert Thursday that no one “should be too poor to live” in the United States.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comment after Colbert asked her what the meaning of being a Democratic socialist meant to her. She defeated Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) Tuesday in a big primary upset.

“For me, democratic socialism is about — really, the value for me is that I believe that in a modern, moral and wealthy society, no person in America should be too poor to live,” Ocasio-Cortez told CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that no person should be homeless. If we can have public structures and public policy to allow for people to have homes and food and lead a dignified life in the United States," she told Colbert.

Ocasio-Cortez said she believes health care is a human right and that all children should be able to attend either a trade school or college as part of her platform as a democratic socialist.

“It is unacceptable to be disrespectful of Congressman Crowley,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in an interview.

“He’s done some phenomenal, phenomenal work for the Bronx and Queens."

Ocasio-Cortez, who is 28 and hails from the Bronx, is expected to win the general election this fall against her GOP opponent in a deep-blue district.