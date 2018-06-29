DNC names new CEO

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has named Seema Nanda as its new CEO.

Nanda is a former official at the Department of Labor who served as DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE's top aide when he was with the agency.

Nanda will leave her post at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to take over the spot at the DNC, which had been looking for a replacement CEO for the last five months.

"This position is the opportunity of a lifetime, for which I am incredibly honored and humbled,” Nanda said in a statement.

“People are hurting all across our country. And I believe that Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately-needed right now — solutions forged by the strength of our diversity, the rigor of our ideas, and the decency of our values. I am grateful to Chairman Perez and Mary Beth for selecting me, and I look forward to joining my new DNC colleagues in the fight for our nation’s values and future.”

Perez lauded Nanda as a "seasoned manager who has a proven track record of success and a well-documented history of fighting for our Democratic values" in a statement alongside the announcement. She will take over the post in July.

Nanda has worked closely with Perez a number of times in the past, working on his DNC transition team and previously serving in key roles during Perez's time leading the Labor Department, including as his chief of staff. Before that, Nanda worked in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

The position has been open since January when then-CEO Jess O'Connell stepped down from the committee after eight months on the job.