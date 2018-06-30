Rhode Island father and son run for office against each other

A Rhode Island father and son who disagree about President Trump Donald John TrumpMike Huckabee: If Trump nominated Moses to the Supreme Court Dems would still be unhappy Trump admin likely to detain migrant families for months during immigration proceedings: report ICE chief to protesters: We're not the ones separating families MORE’s policies are both running for office — against each other.

David Quiroa Sr., 47, and his son, David Quiroa Jr., 22, both filed earlier this week for a Rhode Island state House seat, according to The Associated Press.

Quiroa Sr. will run as a Republican, while his son filed to run as an independent. Both are hoping to unseat Democratic state Rep. Marvin Abney.

Quiroa Sr., who told the AP that he and his wife are “all the way for Trump,” ran for the same seat 14 years ago but lost.

FAMILY FEUD: Father and son divided over President Trump’s policies are now running for office against each other in Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/1zAdENANYL — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 30, 2018

The pair told the AP that they often discuss politics, and that the race will be “interesting” despite their political disagreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What better way to argue with my father than on the political level?” Quiroa Jr. told the AP. “He definitely is a very good motivator. Even if it’s to motivate to stop him.”

The Quiroas live at the same address in Newport, according to the AP, and arrived at city hall together to file their candidacy paperwork.

“We definitely had a lot of surprised faces,” Quiroa Jr. told the AP. “Everyone was smiling and laughing and saying ‘Oh, that’s so funny.’ They were all flabbergasted.”

Quiroa Jr. said that it is still unclear who his mother, Iris Quiroa, will vote for.

“She could surprise us all and vote for Abney,” he joked.