Ocasio-Cortez shreds conservative TV host for sharing picture of her childhood home

New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore into a conservative TV host who tweeted a picture of her childhood home in an attempt to discredit her.

John Cardillo, a host of Newsmax's "America Talks Live," shared a picture of Ocasio-Cortez’s childhood home in Yorktown Heights, claiming she lived there until she went to attend Brown University.

“This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University,” Cardillo tweeted. “A far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling.”

Ocasio-Cortez actually went to Boston University. She lived in the Bronx's Parkchester apartments before moving to Yorktown Heights at age 5 to attend a better public school than what was available in the Bronx at that time, according to her campaign website.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist is running as a Democrat in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which encompasses the Bronx and Queens, after defeating incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in a stunning primary earlier this month.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Cardillo Sunday afternoon, saying she did not attend Brown University or any other Ivy League school.

“I went to [Boston University],” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Try Google.”

“My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, noting that she grew up partially in a working-class neighborhood.

She also tore in Cardillo’s attempt to discredit her.

“Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

Cardillo later tweeted a clarification after noting he had misidentified her alma mater.

“That said, you’re not a ‘girl from the Bronx,’ ” Cardillo added.

“The 40 minute drive represented a vastly different quality of available schooling, economic opportunity, and health outcomes,” her website states.

Ocasio-Cortez returned to the Bronx after graduating from college.

Shortly after the exchange, Cardillo invited Ocasio-Cortez to appear on his show.

"I’d love to have @Ocasio2018 as a guest on my show and debate her. Respectful debate. No cutting her off. I’m genuinely curious," he tweeted. "Alexandria, will you accept?"

--Updated 4:55 p.m.