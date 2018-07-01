Biden rallies Dem support for progressive Md. governor candidate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSchumer and his fellow Democrats the real hypocrites when it comes to judicial nominees Another 'state of democracy' report ignores real cause of plummeting trust Anti-establishment fervor grips Dems MORE on Saturday rallied support for Ben Jealous, who won the Maryland Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday.

Jealous is a progressive candidate who was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDem lawmaker: ICE has become a ‘rogue agency’ Abolishing ICE becomes Dem litmus test Warren joins calls to get rid of ICE MORE (D-Vermont) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem lawmaker: ICE has become a ‘rogue agency’ Abolishing ICE becomes Dem litmus test Warren joins calls to get rid of ICE MORE (D-Calif.). He will run against Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this November.

Biden encouraged Maryland Democrats to come together ahead of this year's general elections, according to the Baltimore Sun.

He said today’s Republican Party prioritizes corporate wealth over middle-class, working families, the Sun reported.



“We have to stop [the Republican party],” Biden reportedly told the crowd at the fundraiser. “We can’t do it if we’re divided.”

Democratic Party sources told the Sun that Jealous raised about $150,000 on Saturday night.

Biden was joined by major players in the Maryland Democratic party, such as Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinDem lawmakers join nationwide protests against Trump immigration policies 5 people dead in shooting at Annapolis newspaper Trump nominee vows to restore 'trust' in IRS MORE and Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsOvernight Health Care: Judge blocks Kentucky Medicaid work requirements | Trump officials consider cuts to ObamaCare outreach | House probes HHS office in charge of migrant children Top House Dems request broad investigations into Trump immigration policy Dems ask SEC to investigate Wilbur Ross for insider trading MORE, and the national party, such as Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE.

The current and former lawmakers praised Jealous’s positions on health care and criminal justice reform, according to the Sun.

Biden said the party should focus on restoring and expanding access “to the middle class.”

Jealous faces an uphill battle, as incumbent Hogan’s campaign has nearly $9 million on hand compared to Jealous’s $660,000, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“While Hogan has the money right now, something tells me we’re going to find it, too,” Jealous said at the rally.

Biden’s support of Jealous comes at a moment when the Democratic party is grappling with an apparent veer to the left. Self-described democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleySunday shows preview: Supreme Court fight in the spotlight Democrats can kiss swing voters goodbye with progressive ballot Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I don’t think Trump ‘knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx’ MORE (NY) in an upset win last week, sparking conversation about the direction of the party.

The NYT editorial board today called for a stronger presence of young progressive leaders like 28-year-old Ocasio-Cortez.

