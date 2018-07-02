Romney: ‘Too early’ to say whether I’ll support Trump in 2020

GOP Senate candidate Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRepublican wins right to replace Farenthold in Congress Maher and Shapiro spar over incivility in politics: ‘This stuff pre-existed Donald Trump’ The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Expensive and brutal: Inside the Supreme Court fight ahead MORE on Monday said that it is “too early” for him to say whether he would support President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Mexico's new president: 'I look very much forward to working with him' Comedian who allegedly prank-called Trump says he has hired Michael Avenatti Ex-Trump aide pushes for Hope Hicks as chief of staff: Trump will 'listen to women more than men’ MORE in the 2020 presidential election.

Romney, who last week won the GOP nomination in the Utah Senate race, has gone back and forth on his praise of the president.

“It’s too early to say who I will support,” Romney said while appearing on MSNBC. “I did say I think he’ll get reelected, that’s not an endorsement.”

JUST NOW: @MittRomney says it's "too early" to say he will support Trump in 2020 pic.twitter.com/8EmHDbqoIM — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) July 2, 2018

The former governor of Massachusetts and 2012 presidential candidate was a harsh Trump critic during the 2016 race, calling him a “fraud” and a “phony” and urging Republicans not to support him. In May, he said that he did not see Trump as a “role model” for his grandchildren.

Last month, Romney penned an op-ed for The Salt Lake Tribune vowing to speak out against Trump when necessary, and said he would continue to oppose the president if he said something “racist or divisive.”

But he has also praised the president in recent weeks, saying that his first year in office was “very similar” to what Romney’s presidency would have looked like and that he thought it was “better than expected.”

Trump congratulated Romney following his primary win. Romney is favored to win his bid for Senate in the heavily red state in November.