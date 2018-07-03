GOP Senate candidate accidentally sent mailer vowing to 'defend' sanctuary cities

Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James accidentally sent out a mailer on Monday saying he would “defend,” rather than “defund,” sanctuary cities, according to The Detroit News.

James, whose opponent has accused him of supporting sanctuary cities, was trying to take a stand against the practice.

Cities across the U.S. have declared themselves “sanctuaries,” meaning they will not provide information about the legal status of immigrants within their jurisdictions to the federal government.

In the mailer, James was trying to align himself with, who has threatened to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities.

“In an effort to spread the word, there was a mistake made in one of our most recent and most critical mailers to absentee ballot holders,” James said in a video sent to supporters. “The final approved version was supposed to say, ‘John James will stand with President Trump, secure the borders and DEFUND sanctuary cities.' ”

James expressed concern that his GOP primary opponent, Sandy Pensler, would take the typo as an opportunity to paint him as weak on immigration.

“While we have evidence and emails chains proving [what was in] the final approved version, my opponent will more than likely seize on to this typographical error,” James said, according to The Detroit News.

James's printing company, A2Z Printing, took responsibility for the error.

Trump last year signed an executive order defunding sanctuary cities but a federal court declared the order unconstitutional.

Pensler and James are fighting for the chance to take on Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSenate passes mammoth farm bill Moderates need to hold firm against radical right on Farm Bill New Kid Rock film explores political divide MORE (D-Mich.) in November's midterms, with the GOP primary set for next month.