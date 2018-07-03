 

Ocasio-Cortez buried under more than 1,000 media requests after primary win

By John Bowden - 07/03/18 06:10 PM EDT
The Democratic Socialist who won a June primary election to unseat the No. 4 Democrat in the House is apparently still working on responding to more than 1,000 media requests her campaign staff have received since her victory last Tuesday.

A spokesman for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Daily Beast's Gideon Resnick that the campaign is "over 1,000 emails deep" with press requests one week after the 28-year-old defeated 10-term-incumbent Rep. Joe CrowleyJoseph (Joe) CrowleyDem generation gap widens Ocasio-Cortez shreds conservative TV host for sharing picture of her childhood home Divided Democrats are in danger MORE (D-N.Y.) in last week's primary.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet from Resnick, confirming the figure and adding that she faced another 600 unread text messages, some apparently including requests for interviews, on her personal phone.

Ocasio-Cortez shocked Washington and New York political circles when she defeated Crowley, once considered to be a possible successor to House Minority Leader Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Protests and anger: Washington in turmoil as elections near Juan Williams: Court's fate hangs in the balance Dem generation gap widens MORE (D-Calif.), by double-digits despite polling that showed Crowley comfortably ahead.

The Bronx native is a former organizer for the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersLawmakers press Trump admin for list of migrant kids separated from families Krystal Ball: 'The problem is not ICE' Dem generation gap widens MORE (I-Vt.), and faces a clear path to victory in November in the reliably blue New York 14th District.

 

