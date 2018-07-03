Ocasio-Cortez buried under more than 1,000 media requests after primary win

The Democratic Socialist who won a June primary election to unseat the No. 4 Democrat in the House is apparently still working on responding to more than 1,000 media requests her campaign staff have received since her victory last Tuesday.

A spokesman for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Daily Beast's Gideon Resnick that the campaign is "over 1,000 emails deep" with press requests one week after the 28-year-old defeated 10-term-incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyDem generation gap widens Ocasio-Cortez shreds conservative TV host for sharing picture of her childhood home Divided Democrats are in danger MORE (D-N.Y.) in last week's primary.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet from Resnick, confirming the figure and adding that she faced another 600 unread text messages, some apparently including requests for interviews, on her personal phone.

This is 100% true and I also have 600 unread text messages on my phone.



I am responding to them in no particular order at this point, so don’t be offended if you haven’t heard back! It’ll take a minute.



Patience, grace, and generosity are appreciated https://t.co/MTWMXHs7j0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 3, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez shocked Washington and New York political circles when she defeated Crowley, once considered to be a possible successor to House Minority Leader(D-Calif.), by double-digits despite polling that showed Crowley comfortably ahead.

The Bronx native is a former organizer for the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersLawmakers press Trump admin for list of migrant kids separated from families Krystal Ball: 'The problem is not ICE' Dem generation gap widens MORE (I-Vt.), and faces a clear path to victory in November in the reliably blue New York 14th District.