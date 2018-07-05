Chinese factory claims to be making Trump’s 2020 campaign flags

The owner of a Chinese factory said it has been hired to make flags for President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Handler issues July 4 apology to world: 'We’re sorry about our president' US pork producers prepare for steep tariffs: 'I don't want to be the patriot who dies at the end of the war' ACLU membership grew from 400,000 to 1.84 million after Trump was elected: report MORE’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Li Jiang owns a flag-making company in China’s Zhejiang province that reportedly made flags for the campaigns of both Trump and his opponent, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhen Democrats cry 'Abolish ICE,' they really mean 'abolish borders' Comey shares family's July 4 tradition of reading Declaration of Independence out loud On this glorious Fourth of July, Americans need to face reality MORE, in 2016.

In a recent edition of NPR’s “The Indicator” podcast released on Tuesday, Jiang said he was making new blue and white flags for Trump’s reelection campaign already.

“We also make flags for Trump for 2020,” Jiang said. “It seems like he has another campaign going on in 2020. Isn't that right?”

All of the small blue and white flags — roughly 100,000 produced each day — are clearly labeled that they were made in China, Li told NPR.

His factory previously produced red scarves for students known as the Young Pioneers, the Communist Party’s youth initiative.

Business Insider noted in a separate report that it is unclear if the official Trump reelection organization is the entity which ordered the flags.

The committee organized to reelect Trump pledged last year that it would only “buy American.”

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., the President’s 2020 reelection campaign committee, has proudly produced and manufactured all of our merchandise right here in America from day one,” Executive Director Michael Glassner wrote in a 2017 statement.

Every component of official Trump merchandise has been “100% Made in the USA,” Glassner claimed.

Trump has famously touted his "Buy American, Hire American" executive order, which prioritizes the use of American-made steel and iron.

In recent days, the president has been facing backlash after slapping massive tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from allies including the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Li told NPR, however, that he is not worried about the impact of Trump’s trade policies.

“We are not so worried because first of all, we have a big price advantage over our competitors,” Li said. “And our clients are very smart.

“They would always go to the cheapest place. If China is cheap, they go to China. If America is cheap, they go to America,” he added.