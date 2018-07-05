Rhode Island Dems pull endorsement of Trump supporter after backlash

The Rhode Island Democratic Party on Thursday pulled its endorsement of a candidate who voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Handler issues July 4 apology to world: 'We’re sorry about our president' US pork producers prepare for steep tariffs: 'I don't want to be the patriot who dies at the end of the war' ACLU membership grew from 400,000 to 1.84 million after Trump was elected: report MORE after facing criticism over the decision, The Associated Press reported.

The party had originally backed Michael Earnheart in his bid to unseat state Rep. Moira Walsh (D). Earnheart was a member of the GOP until December and had openly backed Trump in the 2016 election.

The Democrats will now not endorse anyone in the race.

“It’s a good precedent to set for us Democratic Party members. When we stand up for what’s right and demand accountability and justice, eventually it will be given to us,” Walsh told the AP.





Some Democrats had criticized the party over its recent endorsements, which included a candidate whose criminal record includes a charge of vehicular homicide and another who was charged with sexual assault, the wire service reported.

The party also pulled its endorsement of the candidate with the vehicular homicide record.

The endorsements come after Democratic-controlled General Assembly did not pass legislation on issues important to women including sexual harassment, according to the AP.

Walsh, whose district in Providence overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, said the party "does not earn any brownie points from me" for pulling the endorsement.

"The only reason that I believe they rescinded the endorsement is probably because of the amount of national outrage that followed it,” Walsh said. “This is something that the party does pretty regularly.”