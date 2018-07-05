Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys

This is Election Countdown, The Hill's new newsletter from Lisa Hagen (@LA_Hagen) and Ben Kamisar (@BKamisar) that brings you the biggest stories on the campaign trail. We'd love to hear from you, so feel free to reach out to Lisa at LHagen@thehill.com and Ben at BKamisar@thehill.com with any questions, comments, criticisms or food recommendations (mostly the latter, please).

We're 124 days until the 2018 midterm elections and 852 days until the 2020 elections.

The movement to "Abolish ICE" is gaining steam on the left as progressives fight back against the Trump administration's controversial border policies.

The challenge to Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn't entirely new--activists have been hammering at the agency, including on social media, for months.

Some candidates, such as Wisconsin Democrat Randy Bryce, who is running to replace retiring Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanOhio State sex scandal complicates Jordan’s possible Speaker bid Former Ohio State wrestlers claim GOP rep ignored sexual abuse on team House GOP leaders fail to find compromise immigration fix MORE (R-Wis.), jumped on board early, with calls to get rid of the agency.

But the debate has gained new prominence with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the insurgent progressive who toppled Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyProgressives poised to shape agenda if Dems take back House The Ocasio-Cortez effect is a winner for Democrats Ex-Clinton campaign staffer: Dems have not written off Trump supporters MORE (D-N.Y.) in a shocking primary victory.

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most vocal proponents of abolishing ICE and her rise in the party is giving the proposal new momentum on the left.

2020 maneuvering: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWhen Democrats cry 'Abolish ICE,' they really mean 'abolish borders' The animating forces behind the Democratic Party are true, radical leftists Sen. Sanders calls for restructuring ICE as part of immigration overhaul MORE (D-N.Y.) became the first senator to call for eliminating ICE less than two days after Ocasio-Cortez's victory. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhen Democrats cry 'Abolish ICE,' they really mean 'abolish borders' CVS Health CEO 'surprised' by Azar's comments on drug prices Dem fires back at White House: Don't talk to me until you reunite separated families MORE (D-Mass.) have followed suit. But others are trying to walk the line -- Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem fires back at White House: Don't talk to me until you reunite separated families Sen. Sanders calls for restructuring ICE as part of immigration overhaul 'Abolish ICE' is a political winner — for Donald Trump MORE (D-Calif.) said ICE should be "critically re-examined," while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWhen Democrats cry 'Abolish ICE,' they really mean 'abolish borders' The Memo: Trump faces crucial stretch Ocasio-Cortez buried under more than 1,000 media requests after primary win MORE (I-Vt.) said the agency should be restructured.

The polling: While the push may be gaining steam in some progressive circles, it's not a broadly popular policy. Data released this month through The Hill's partnership with the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that just 31 percent of registered voters back the push to disband ICE. The proposal is more popular on the left, with 41 percent of Democrats supporting it, but just 27 percent of independents and 22 percent of Republicans.

Republicans see an edge: Those polling numbers are why Republicans across the country have seized on the issue in the hopes of framing Democrats as out of touch with the American public on immigration. That includes President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Handler issues July 4 apology to world: 'We’re sorry about our president' US pork producers prepare for steep tariffs: 'I don't want to be the patriot who dies at the end of the war' ACLU membership grew from 400,000 to 1.84 million after Trump was elected: report MORE who has tweeted about it.

The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Many Democrats are deeply concerned about the fact that their “leadership” wants to denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order. These people will be voting for Republicans in November and, in many cases, joining the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Messaging wars: Republicans are convinced the calls to abolish ICE will hurt Democrats in the midterms. Democrats, though, say they aren't sacrificing border security. Ocasio-Cortez has said that the Justice Department, not Homeland Security, should have oversight over many of those responsibilities and that the focus is on reining in an agency that's gone too far. Regardless of who wins the messaging fight, the debate is sure to put pressure on many Dems.

Senate showdown

Trouble for leadership?: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) told Politico in an interview that she won't vote for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerConstituents addressed cardboard cutout of Schumer when he did not attend town hall: report The Hill's 12:30 Report With Ocasio-Cortez, NY Dems reenact Bolsheviks vs. Mensheviks MORE (D-N.Y.) if she wins the Arizona Senate election. She's the first candidate to buck Senate Dem leadership; House candidates have been much more willing to cross House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBlack women leaders rip into top Dems for not defending Maxine Waters Progressives poised to shape agenda if Dems take back House Hoyer hospitalized after pneumonia diagnosis MORE (D-Calif.). Don't forget: Sinema in 2016 also voted against Pelosi.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinDem senator blasts administration for 'cruelty and incompetence' after immigration briefing Battle over Trump court pick to be most expensive ever Obama expected to hit campaign trail for Dems in September: report MORE (D-Calif.) is telling the state party to stay out of her general election fight, according to the Los Angeles Times. State Senate Leader Kevin de León (D) came close to clinching the state party's primary endorsement in February, but Feinstein finished leagues ahead of de Leon in the June "top two primary."

Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSupreme Court vacancy throws Senate battle into chaos Koch-backed group targets two Senate Republicans over spending in six-figure ad blitz Overnight Defense: White House 'strongly objects' to ZTE provision | Senate subpanel advances 5B Pentagon spending bill | New questions about VA pick MORE (D-Mont.) called talk of impeaching Trump "inappropriate" and "premature" in an interview with HBO's "Vice News Tonight." And to coincide with Trump's visit to Montana, Tester took out full-page ads to thank the president for signing legislation the senator backed. Tester is seen as one of the most vulnerable Dems... more on that below.

The paper chase

Allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: I don't think there's much Congress can do to stop school shootings The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Trump girds for battle as Supreme Court announcement nears Grassley, Leahy urge Supreme Court to start releasing same-day audio of arguments MORE (R-Ky.) are continuing to signal their biggest priorities of the cycle. In its second round, Senate Leadership Fund reserved $16 million in fall TV ads in Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. That brings its current spending to $40 million.

Two major Democratic super PACs, Priorities USA and Senate Majority PAC, teamed up to launch a six-figure ad buy that takes aim at Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley's record as Missouri's attorney general. Hawley is expected to face Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillSenate GOP PAC books millions in red state ad spending The Hill’s Jonathan Turley: Dems from swing states face even more pressure to support SCOTUS nomination Supreme Court vacancy throws Senate battle into chaos MORE (D) in the fall. Meanwhile, the Missouri GOP voted to allow the RNC to spend money to boost Hawley ahead of the August primary, according to the Kansas City Star.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceYelp becomes weapon in online political war South Carolina governor wins runoff after strong backing from Trump Pence talks border in South America: 'If you can't come legally, don't come at all' MORE will hold a fundraiser for Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnSenate GOP PAC books millions in red state ad spending Election Countdown: Kennedy retirement shakes up midterms | Big primary night for progressives | Fallout from Crowley's defeat | Trump flexes his muscles in GOP primaries | The Hill's Latina Leaders spotlights 2018 candidates What the net neutrality repeal means MORE (R-Tenn.) on July 21 in Chattanooga. Tennessee's Senate race is quickly becoming a battleground that outside groups are prioritizing.

A new super PAC in Arizona -- DefendArizona -- is going all-in for establishment favorite GOP Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyAriz. GOP Senate hopeful touts her backing of Trump, border security Latina Leaders to Watch 2018 Polls: Dems lead in three key Senate races MORE. The group is reserving $5 millionin general election TV ads to boost McSally in her Senate campaign.

Speaking of tons of money... Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) released his financial disclosure, which showed he has a net worth of more than $232 million. That's $83 million more than last year.

What we're watching for

Trump is headed to Montana tonight for a rally where we can expect more fireworks about Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who faces a tough reelection race in a state Trump won by 20 points.

FEC reports for the second fundraising quarter (money raised and spent between April and June) are due on July 15. House reports will be up at midnight, but the Senate is notoriously slower since candidates don't have to file electronically.

There are no July primaries, but we'll finally get results in two primary runoffs. In Alabama, Rep. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyTrump invokes Pelosi in endorsing Alabama Republican ahead of runoff Anti-Trump Republicans better look out — voters might send you packing Loyalty to Donald Trump is new normal for the Republican Party MORE (R) is defending her seat on July 17. And in Georgia's gubernatorial GOP runoff, secretary of State Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Kagle will square off on July 24.

Coming to a TV near you

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward's latest ad is another opportunity to tie herself close to Trump. She faces a competitive three-way primary on Aug. 28 for retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeDem Senate candidate says she won't support Schumer as party leader The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Trump girds for battle as Supreme Court announcement nears Ariz. GOP Senate hopeful touts her backing of Trump, border security MORE's seat. The latest ad touts her support for Trump's border policies.

Ohio Democrat Danny O'Connor, who is running in next month's special House election, is up with a new spot that talks up his crossover appeal.

Wave watch

Another Dem who won't back Pelosi: Democrat Kathy Manning, a top recruit running against Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddSelling government assets would be a responsible move in infrastructure deal Bipartisan lawmakers introduce infrastructure bill for poor communities Koch-backed group to target some Republicans over spending vote in new ad campaign MORE (R-N.C.), wrote that she won't supportPelosi for speaker, adding to the growing list of Dem congressional candidates who won't back her in leadership.

The NRCC unveiled its first round of the campaign committee's "Young Guns" program, signaling what races will be priorities for House Republicans this fall. The initial list includes 11 races where Republicans are on offense or defending an open-seat currently held by the GOP: Here are the districts and the candidates: CA-39: Young Kim; CA-49: Diane Harkey; MN-08: Pete Stauber; NC-09: Mark Harris; NJ-11: Jay Webber; NV-03: Danny Tarkanian; NV-04: Cresent Hardy; OH-16: Anthony Gonzalez; PA-07: Marty Nothstein; PA-08: John Chrin; WA-08: Dino Rossi

Brady Campaign Against Gun Violence announces more endorsements --Jason Crow in CO-06 and Antonio Delgado in NY-19. It is also backing Democratic nominee Rep. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisDem lawmakers request briefing on reuniting immigrant families Crowley surprise tops huge night for left Record number of LGBT candidates running for governor MORE in the Colorado governor's race.

Former President Obama showered praise on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), saying at a DCCC fundraiser in northern California that she'll "once again be one of the greatest Speakers we ever have after we get through this cycle."

Can it be competitive? The DCCC has sent a Washington, D.C. operative back to South Carolina's 1st District in the wake of GOP Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement Sanford Ana Navarro spars with Rubio over Trump criticism: You have 'NO SPINE' The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Wild night of primaries reshapes 2018 midterms Crowley surprise tops huge night for left MORE's primary defeat, reports McClatchy's Emma Dumain. It would be a longshot, but Democrats are apparently taking a second look at Democrat Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is running against Republican Katie Arrington. Arrington defeated Sanfofd but she is now recovering from serious injuries suffered in a car crash.

The DNC is launching two new initiatives on Thursday--a talent bank meant to find staff for both the 2018 and future cycles, and five new volunteer training sessions across the country.

In case you missed it

The Huffington Post's Daniel Marans and Kevin Robillard report on how Ocasio-Cortez has quickly become a kingmaker within the Democratic Party. She's so far endorsed nine congressional candidates and has fundraised for Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Khanna was on the only House Dem to endorse her bid against Joe Crowley.

The Hill's Sylvan Lane dives into how Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who ruffled feathers by encouraging the public to confront Trump officials over their policies, is done with "nice guy politics."

NBC News dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday about accusations that Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanJordan rebuffs allegations that he knew of Ohio State abuse: 'It's not true' Ohio State sex scandal complicates Jordan’s possible Speaker bid The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R-Ohio), the House Freedom Caucus founder exploring a bid for Speaker, ignored the sexual abuse of wrestlers he coached at the Ohio State University years ago. Three wrestlers claimed Jordan knew about the abuse, but the congressman has denied the allegation.

The Hill's Scott Wong and Juliegrace Brufke look at how the controversy could complicate Jordan's possible bid for speaker.