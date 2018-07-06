Trump jokes about ‘Me Too generation’

President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-CIA chief Brennan compares Trump to Bernie Madoff Timeline: The controversies of Scott Pruitt Warren: Trump should have fired Pruitt ‘28 scandals ago’ MORE on Thursday joked about the “Me Too generation” during a campaign rally in Montana.

While mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her claim of Native American heritage, Trump said he plans to throw a DNA kit to Warren during a hypothetical debate.

“We will take that little kit and say — but we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation so we have to be very gentle,” the president said.

“And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm even though it only weighs probably 2 ounces.”

Trump was referencing the "Me Too" movement in which individuals have accused multiple men in politics, media and Hollywood of sexual misconduct.

Several women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and several said last year that they felt their claims were not taken as seriously at the time as they would be following the Me Too movement.

During the 2016 presidential race, a video also emerged in which Trump is heard bragging about grabbing women by the genitals.

During the Montana rally, the president made wide-ranging comments and also bashed Sen. John Tester (D-Mont.), who is up for reelection this year in a state Trump won during in the 2016 presidential election.