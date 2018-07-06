Trump: New NFL anthem policy ‘in many ways’ is worse

President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-CIA chief Brennan compares Trump to Bernie Madoff Timeline: The controversies of Scott Pruitt Warren: Trump should have fired Pruitt ‘28 scandals ago’ MORE on Thursday said the NFL’s new national anthem policy is “worse” than the one previously permitting players to kneel rather than stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I don’t want to cause controversy but how about they passed this stupid thing. You don’t have to do this anymore. If you don’t respect the flag or if you don’t like the country — or whatever it is — just go into the locker room,” Trump said at a Montana campaign rally.

“I think in many respects that’s worse. Isn’t this worse than not standing, you know? I think that’s worse,” the president added.

Trump last year said allowing players to remain in the locker room would be “almost as bad as kneeling.”

The NFL in May unveiled its new policy following a season of controversy after the president last year suggested the NFL fire players who choose to kneel in protest rather than stand during the national anthem.

Trump maintained his stance as players began to protest by kneeling throughout the football season.

The president on Thursday said that the new policy “doesn’t play.”

“That doesn’t play. It doesn’t play. I actually think in many ways it’s worse,” he said.