Ohio Senate candidate pledges to serve no more than two terms

Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciRick Scott's Senate bid sets quarterly fundraising record for 2018 election cycle Polls: Dems lead in three key Senate races Pence knocks Sherrod Brown in Ohio, boosts Renacci MORE (R-Ohio) vowed on Tuesday that, if elected to the Senate, he will not serve more than two terms.

Renacci, who is challenging Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSteel tariffs are needed because China won't trade fairly Rick Scott's Senate bid sets quarterly fundraising record for 2018 election cycle Appeals court nominees languish in Senate as Flake demands tariff vote MORE (D) in November, told supporters at a press conference that he supports term limits as a way to restore accountability in Washington, D.C.

"Let’s face it, term limits are supported by so many people, whether it’s Republicans, Democrats, independents … and I think it’s important," Renacci said. "I’ve said all along Washington is broken. I said the best way to fix Washington is two things, and one of those key things is term limits."

The problem with career politicians is that they​ make decisions based on their next election instead of the next generation​​. ​I’m a small biz owner, not a career politician like Brown. That's why I'm pledging to the people of Ohio to serve no more than 2 Senate terms. #OHSen pic.twitter.com/UmhFF7qqNW — Jim Renacci (@JimRenacci) July 10, 2018

He knocked Brown as out of touch with Ohioans after years of service in Washington. Brown is seeking his third term in the Senate after serving in the House for 14 years.

Brown's office and Ohio Democrats were quick to criticize Renacci and call out what they viewed as hypocrisy in his pledge. They noted he is in the middle of his fourth term in the House and previously served as a lobbyist and held local political offices.

.@RepJimRenacci:

- Been in politics since 1999

- Is a four-term Congressman

- Was running for governor, then switched to the Senate race because he thought it was easier to win

- Was a registered lobbyist while in Congress#OHSen https://t.co/cLULYeJSfT — Lara Sisselman (@larasisselman) July 10, 2018

Renacci secured the Republican nomination last month to challenge Brown. President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell to meet with Trump's Supreme Court pick Tuesday Kavanaugh offers lengthy judicial record ahead of bitter confirmation fight Hundreds protest Kavanaugh's nomination outside Supreme Court MORE has endorsed Renacci in the race.

Trump has previously voiced support for congressional term limits, though the idea has not gained traction with high-ranking lawmakers.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan elections analyst, rates the Ohio Senate race as leaning Democratic.