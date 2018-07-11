President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-Russia ambassador: Trump has done more damage to NATO in months than Russia has in decades Trump takes credit for increased defense spending by NATO allies, but says 'it isn't nearly enough' Trump questions how Russia probe can 'proceed' given FBI agent's private comments MORE is scheduled to attend a fundraiser later this month in support of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R), who is running to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillElection Countdown: Latest on the 2018 Senate money race | Red-state Dems feeling the heat over Kavanaugh | Dem doubts about Warren | Ocasio-Cortez to visit Capitol Hill | Why Puerto Ricans in Florida could swing Senate race What to expect during Kavanaugh's confirmation battle Trump headed to Missouri to help raise funds for McCaskill challenger MORE (D-Mo.) in November.

The Cass County Republican Party shared an invitation on its website that touted Trump’s attendance at a July 24 luncheon. The minimum contribution to attend is $1,000 per person.

The party posting indicates the event will take place in Kansas City, Mo., though an RSVP is required to receive the specific time and location.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president's plans to attend the fundraiser.

The Kansas City Star first reported on the Cass County Republicans' invitation.

Trump first endorsed Hawley during a November trip to Missouri to tout the Republican tax-cut plan that was making its way through Congress at the time. He pledged to campaign with Hawley at a later date.

McCaskill, who is seeking her third term in the Senate, is considered among the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection. Trump won Missouri in the 2016 election by nearly 20 percentage points.

A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows McCaskill with a 1 percentage point lead over Hawley.

McCaskill is likely to face mounting pressure to support Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in an upcoming confirmation battle. She voted against the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch last year, which is the subject of a recently released Hawley attack ad.