GOP candidate hurt in car crash: 'My children call me the Terminator. You just can't break me'

GOP congressional candidate Katie Arrington, who was seriously injured in a fatal car crash last month, is back on the campaign trial.

“My children call me the Terminator,” Arrington, who was involved in the wreck less than a week after her upset win over incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordGOP candidate hurt in car crash: 'My children call me the Terminator. You just can't break me' GOP candidate vows to continue campaign in first public comments since car crash Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys MORE (R-S.C.), told Fox News on Wednesday. “You just can’t break me."

She told the network that she is planning to hit the ground running next week with fundraisers and meetings.

Her opponent Joe Cunningham (D), who suspended his campaign when Arrington was in the hospital, resumed his campaign when Arrington was moved out of the intensive care unit at the beginning of July, according to The Post and Courier.

Arrington and a friend were critically injured in a two-car crash, which killed the other driver on impact. Arrington was on her way to Hilton Head, S.C., when the other car, driving in the wrong lane, struck her vehicle.

Arrington reportedly broke both of her feet and several ribs, crushed the second vertebrae in her back, lost most of her small intestine and right colon, and ruptured her aorta. She underwent multiple surgeries.

She said she will still be using a wheelchair next week.

“I can’t explain why I lived,” Arrington told Fox News. “If anyone does not believe in God, look at me. I think Washington is my calling.”

Arrington ran on a pro-Trump platform against Sanford, who was openly critical of the president.