SPONSORED:

 

Ohio Dem won’t back Pelosi if elected

By Emily Birnbaum - 07/12/18 09:46 AM EDT
Ohio Dem won’t back Pelosi if elected
© Greg Nash

Another Democratic congressional candidate said he would not support House Minority Leader Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiHouse panel moves to protect 'religious conviction' of adoption agencies Dem pollster: Moderate Dems stand best chance in November Trump's latest win: More Americans are saying, 'I quit!' MORE (D-Calif.) if elected to office, according to a Cincinnati newspaper.

"Will I support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker?" Aftab Pureval asked during an interview with The Enquirer on Wednesday. “The answer is no. I’m running for Congress because I genuinely believe we need a new generation of leadership.”

Pureval is challenging incumbent Rep. Steve ChabotSteven (Steve) Joseph ChabotOvernight Health Care: Trump officials want more time to reunite families | Washington braces for Supreme Court pick | Nebraska could be next state to vote on Medicaid expansion Ryan-aligned PAC launches ads touting House-passed opioid bills House Judiciary Committee subpoenas FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts MORE (R-Ohio) in a pivotal race that House Democrats have prioritized in Ohio.

He joins around 20 other House candidates who have distanced themselves from the 78-year-old Pelosi this election cycle, claiming she is out of touch.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump's latest win: More Americans are saying, 'I quit!' San Francisco Fed economists: GOP tax law will boost economy less than expected Red state Democrats will vote on Supreme Court pick to stay alive MORE (D-N.Y.) are fielding widespread criticism from left-wing activists and Democrats who say they are frustrated with the party’s direction under Pelosi and Schumer’s leadership.  

Many Democratic congressional candidates are framing themselves as insurgents in a party that is not progressive enough.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young candidate who last month stunned the Democratic party with her upset win over long-term incumbent Rep. Joe CrowleyJoseph (Joe) CrowleyElection Countdown: Latest on the 2018 Senate money race | Red-state Dems feeling the heat over Kavanaugh | Dem doubts about Warren | Ocasio-Cortez to visit Capitol Hill | Why Puerto Ricans in Florida could swing Senate race Dem pollster: Moderate Dems stand best chance in November Ocasio-Cortez wins write-in primary in neighboring congressional district MORE (D-N.Y.), reenergized the conversation about Democratic Party leadership.

Pelosi, responding to a question about Ocasio-Cortez's win, said its impact was overblown.

“I’m female. I’m progressive. What’s your problem?” Pelosi, who has led the House for 15 years, said at the time.

Tags Charles Schumer Nancy Pelosi Steve Chabot Joe Crowley