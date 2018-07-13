Analysis: Dark money groups have funded 44 percent of 2018 congressional ads

So-called dark money funded nearly 44 percent of outside groups’ television ads in Senate and House races so far this year, according to an analysis by USA Today of Kantar Media data.

Of the nearly 107,000 ads coming from outside groups this year through July 8, about 47,000 of those TV spots are from groups that aren’t required to disclose donors.

Two groups affiliated with the donor network of conservative brothers Charles and David Koch are in the top five of dark money spending on congressional races: Americans for Prosperity and Concerned Veterans for America. Those groups have been mainly focused on spending millions in Senate races where Democratic incumbents are up for reelection in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani: Trump interview with Mueller 'further away' ACLU calls for Trump officials to hand over info on immigrant children Kushner to join Pompeo for meetings with Mexican leaders MORE won.

The other groups in the top five are One Nation, an issue advocacy group linked to Senate GOP leadership; Vote Vets Action Fund, a Democratic group that aims to elect veterans to office; and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.





In Missouri’s Senate race, data from Kantar found that 42 percent of ads come from dark money groups. Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillOvernight Health Care: Official defends suspending insurer payments | What Kavanaugh's nomination means for ObamaCare | Panel approves bill to halt employer mandate Report shows 1.6B doses of opioids shipped to Missouri from 2012 to 2017 Election Countdown: Latest on the 2018 Senate money race | Red-state Dems feeling the heat over Kavanaugh | Dem doubts about Warren | Ocasio-Cortez to visit Capitol Hill | Why Puerto Ricans in Florida could swing Senate race MORE (D-Mo.), who’s running for reelection in a state where Trump won by double-digits, is expected to face state Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) in November.

And in Wisconsin’s Senate race, an analysis shows that 46 percent of ads are from dark money. Kantar found that Concerned Veterans for America has run the most ads in that race, where Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDem senator: Kavanaugh would 'turn back the clock' on women's health care Dems seek to rebuild Rust Belt 'blue wall' in governor races The Hill's Morning Report — Dems attack, but know they don’t have the votes on Kavanaugh MORE (D-Wis.) is running for reelection.

Overall, almost 386,000 TV ads for House and Senate campaigns have been on air from January to July, which includes spots from candidates and outside groups. That’s an uptick from the 2014 midterms, which saw more than 355,000 broadcast ads running during that same time period.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats to regain the House majority.

But the party has a tougher challenge in the Senate. They’re largely playing defense and protecting 10 seats in states Trump won, despite Republicans’ slim 51-49 seat majority.