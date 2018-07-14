Ocasio-Cortez to campaign with Bernie Sanders in Kansas

Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders: Trump should confront Putin over Mueller probe indictments Booker seizes on Kavanaugh confirmation fight Jane Fonda: Kavanaugh confirmation would be a 'catastrophe' MORE (I-Vt.) will travel to Kansas together next week to campaign for a pair of candidates in the state, according to The Washington Post.

The pair will start off in Wichita, Kan., on July 20 to campaign for James Thompson in the state’s 4th District. From there they’ll head to the Kansas City, Kan., suburbs to support former Sanders delegate Brent Welder, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

Sanders told the Post that he and Ocasio-Cortez, a self-identified democratic socialist, organized the trip after realizing they both wanted to go to Kansas.

“All over this country, you have people who understand that we need to [change] the minimum wage to a living wage; that health care is a right; that we need to rebuild our infrastructure,” the progressive senator told the newspaper.

“Those are popular issues in the Bronx. These are popular issues in Vermont. In Kansas, they’ve gone through the [former Gov. Sam] Brownback [R] agenda, and they do not believe you should give tax breaks to the rich and cut Social Security.”

Ocasio-Cortez previously worked as an organizer for Sanders's presidential campaign.

Her stunning defeat of incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District sent shockwaves through the party.

Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday accused Crowley of refusing to concede the Democratic primary race and mounting a third-party bid against her.

Crowley denied the claims, saying that he is backing Ocasio-Cortez in the race.