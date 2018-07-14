Elon Musk donated nearly $40K to Republican PAC, filings show

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was one of the top 50 donors last quarter to a PAC aimed at maintaining Republican control of the House, new federal filings show.

The Federal Election Commission filings released this week show that Musk donated a total of $38,900 to the PAC Protect The House.

Other high-profile donors who gave to the PAC include Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who gave $100,000, and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who gave $371,500.

Salon first pointed out Musk’s major donation to the group, which raised more than $8 million in the second quarter.

Musk, who is reportedly a friend of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyEric Holder: Calls to abolish ICE are 'a gift to Republicans' Jordan weathering political storm, but headwinds remain Dems say they'll vote 'no' on their 'Abolish ICE' legislation MORE (R-Calif.), has donated to a variety of candidates across the political spectrum throughout the years, including both Democrats and Republicans.

He made donations of $2,300 to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer FBI lawyer Lisa Page gets closed-door grilling from House Republicans Ignore the spin — still no evidence of Trump collusion Bombshell indictments reinforce significance of midterm elections MORE during both her 2008 and 2016 presidential campaigns, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

As the CEO of electric car company Tesla, he has spoken out against climate change and reportedly unsuccessfully lobbied President Trump to institute a tax on carbon.

This week, Musk made an unspecified pledge to help families in Flint, Mich., who were affected by contaminated water.

Musk has also been critical of Trump in the past, and stepped down from two White House councils after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

The billionaire has described himself as a “socialist,” but was widely mocked on social media after tweeting about it last month.

— Jacqueline Thomsen contributed

Updated: 3:40 p.m.