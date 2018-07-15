Biden to ramp up campaigning for Dem candidates after Labor Day: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker seizes on Kavanaugh confirmation fight The Hill's Morning Report — Trump denigrates NATO allies, floats 4 percent solution Dems mull whether Warren is the one to take on Trump MORE intends to ratchet up his appearances on the campaign trail in support of Democrats starting after Labor Day, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The newspaper reported that Biden is attempting to set himself apart from a crowded field of potential Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. While other likely contenders have focused on rejecting President Trump Donald John TrumpReporters defend CNN's Acosta after White House says he 'disrespected' Trump with question Security costs of Trump visit to Scotland sparks outrage among Scottish citizens Ex-CIA officer: Prosecution of Russians indicted for DNC hack 'ain't ever going to happen' MORE, Biden reportedly plans to emphasize the need for bipartisanship.

Biden, 75, has not yet decided if he's going to run for president. The New York Times reported that he has met with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), and urged both to decide on a 2020 campaign without considering the former vice president's plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden's appearances on the campaign trail are expected to coincide with those of former President Obama.

Biden has made periodic appearances in the year and a half since leaving office, largely to promote his book. He has often spoken out against Trump, and condemned the president's rhetoric toward women and minorities.

While Biden ultimately opted not to run in 2016, he is widely considered a potential 2020 candidate for president. He has thus far been noncommittal, saying he may decide by the end of the year.

A poll released in late June found almost one-third of registered Democratic voters back Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.