Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate rips his own parents for donations to Dems

Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson slammed his own parents for making the “maximum contribution” to his Democratic opponent in a fiery editorial published by Fox News on Monday.

The hopeful who is currently embroiled in an intense primary battle for the GOP nomination accused his parents of turning “their back on me, my wife” and their grandchildren following a report from CNN earlier this year that highlighted his parents' donations to the incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinAnalysis: Dark money groups have funded 44 percent of 2018 congressional ads The Hill's Morning Report — Trump readies for Putin summit: 'He’s not my enemy’ Dem senator: Kavanaugh would 'turn back the clock' on women's health care MORE (D-Wis.)

“My parents have since turned their back on me, my wife, their grandchildren, and their extended family,” Nicholson, who entered the GOP primary in July 2017, wrote in the editorial.

He pointed to his parents' donation as a “representation of the intolerance” in the Democratic Party.

“Adding to this, they decided to make the maximum contribution to my Democrat opponent in my campaign for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, an intentional personal blow that made headlines across the country,” Nicholson said. “It was deliberate – and it is a true representation of the intolerance of a political philosophy that stands on the false platform of tolerance.”

Earlier this year, CNN reported that Nicholson’s parents maxed out their campaign contributions to Baldwin.

Each of his parents reportedly gave $2,700 to the Wisconsin Democrat’s campaign in December, the largest amount they can give during the Democratic primary.

“I don’t enjoy talking about this highly personal experience, but as I see the #WalkAway movement gain momentum, I feel compelled to share my story,” Nicholson continued, adding that “conservatives need to reach out to those who were raised to believe in a Democrat Party and a liberal political philosophy that does nothing to make them more successful.”

“Many others who have decided to leave the Democrat Party have also likely paid a personal price for their decision,” Nicholson said further, adding that he has come to “learn” during his campaign that some establishment Republican circles have been reluctant to welcome “new members” into the party.

“Too many believe that they have a club that they control – and would like to keep it that way since it keeps them in power,” Nicholson wrote. “Those who demand that people be Republicans from birth in order to have a voice in the conservative movement would shrink, not grow our party. And their short-sighted perspective on people’s ability to mature as they experience life would keep us from bringing new Republicans into the fold, like Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSasse: Trump shouldn't dignify Putin with Helsinki summit Top LGBT group projects message onto Presidential Palace in Helsinki ahead of Trump-Putin summit Hillary Clinton to Trump ahead of Putin summit: 'Do you know which team you play for?' MORE has done.”

Nicholson, a Marine veteran and businessman, is currently in a tight battle with state Sen. Leah Vukmir for the GOP nomination to face off against Baldwin.

A super PAC backing Vukmir recently released a TV ad hitting Nicholson for his past as a Democrat and for his former backing of abortion rights.

Nicholson and Vukmir will square off in an Aug. 14 primary. It has been a brutal campaign with millions in outside spending flooding the state.

Vukmir has gained a number of powerful endorsements from the state’s Republican Party, including from Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanGOP leaders jockey for affection of House conservatives Five GOP lawmakers mulling bid to lead conservative caucus On The Money — Sponsored by Prudential — Trump walks back criticism of UK Brexit strategy | McConnell worries US in 'early stages' of trade war | US trade deficit with China hits new record MORE (R-Wis.) and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusWisconsin GOP Senate hopeful hit by ad highlighting Democratic past Matt Drudge shares mock ‘Survivor’ cover suggesting more White House officials will leave this summer Ryan backs Vukmir in Wisconsin Senate GOP primary MORE.

Nicholson has been backed by a number of top conservative groups like the Club for Growth and is also backed by GOP Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeGOP moderates hint at smooth confirmation ahead for Kavanaugh GOP senators introduce resolution endorsing ICE GOP senator moves to restart Pentagon report on NATO allies' spending MORE (Utah) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Memo: Trump leaves chaos in his wake in UK Beto O'Rourke is dominating Ted Cruz in enthusiasm and fundraising — but he's still headed for defeat GOP senators introduce resolution endorsing ICE MORE (Texas).