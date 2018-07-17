Ocasio-Cortez on campaigning with Sanders: Progressive policies 'can win across the country'

Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday that she believes progressive policies “can win across the country” as she prepares to campaign in red-state Kansas with possible 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersShowtime says Sacha Baron Cohen did not dress as 'disabled veteran' 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser Ocasio-Cortez floating progressive sub-caucus MORE (I-Vt.).

Sanders told The Washington Post on Friday that the two progressive figures would travel to Kansas to campaign for congressional candidates James Thompson and Brent Welder.

“The political revolution is alive and well in Kansas,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the release officially announcing the trip.

“[Welder and Thompson] have committed the organizing power to show that if Democrats run on a clear, committed platform for working class Americans, while rejecting dark money, we can win,” she said. “I am proud to join Senator Sanders to let voters in Kansas know they have this option here at home.”

Sanders said in the release that Americans across the country "understand that we need a government that represents all of us, and not just billionaire campaign contributors."

"Candidates who run on a progressive agenda can and will win," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist and an organizer during Sanders's 2016 presidential bid, sent shockwaves throughout the Democratic Party last month with her primary upset over top Democrat Rep. Joseph Crowley (N.Y.).

Despite Ocasio-Cortez's new high profile, some House Democrats are expressing concerns about the Democratic candidate, fearing she could drive a wedge within the party by pushing policies from the left.