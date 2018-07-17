Rasmussen poll: Nearly three-quarters of Dems want 'fresh face' as nominee in 2020

Almost three-quarters of Democratic voters want a "fresh face" for their party's presidential nominee in 2020, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

Seventy-three percent of likely Democratic voters told the conservative-leaning firm the Democratic Party should promote someone new rather than someone who has run in the past. Only 16 percent disagreed with the need for "fresh faces," while 11 percent were undecided.

Among all likely voters, 65 percent said Democrats should find someone new for 2020, while 19 percent said the party should get behind someone who has run before.

The poll's findings come as Democrats speculate over who might challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpShocking summit with Putin caps off Trump’s turbulent Europe trip GOP lambasts Trump over performance in Helsinki Trump stuns the world at Putin summit MORE in two years. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersShowtime says Sacha Baron Cohen did not dress as 'disabled veteran' 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser Ocasio-Cortez floating progressive sub-caucus MORE (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Trump, Putin presser was 'beneath the dignity' of the presidency Biden: I’m ‘ashamed’ of Trump’s border policies Biden to ramp up campaigning for Dem candidates after Labor Day: report MORE and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonShocking summit with Putin caps off Trump’s turbulent Europe trip GOP lambasts Trump over performance in Helsinki Trump stuns the world at Putin summit MORE have all been mentioned as possible contenders, as have with progressive voices such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser Senate Dems rip Trump after Putin news conference Sanders: Trump should confront Putin over Mueller probe indictments MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser McConnell: I won't be intimidated by protesters Booker seizes on Kavanaugh confirmation fight MORE (D-Calif.).

Almost one-third of registered Democratic voters backed Biden as the party’s 2020 nominee in a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey from June.

The conversation about the future of Democratic Party was reinvigorated last month when 28-year-old democratic socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez won her district's primary in an upset win over incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), the fourth-ranking House Democrat.

More than 20 House candidates, including Ocasio-Cortez, have stated publicly they would not support established House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiHouse GOP reverses, cancels vote on Dem bill to abolish ICE Pelosi: 'The Russians have something on the president' Schumer: Does Putin have 'damaging information' on Trump? MORE (D-Calif.) for Speaker, citing the need for fresh leadership.

A 2016 Rasmussen poll, conducted during Clinton's presidential run, found that 36 percent of Democrats supported a new face at that time, while 21 percent were undecided.

The new poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters from July 11 to 12. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.