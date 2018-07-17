Rep. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyRoby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism The Hill's Morning Report — Trump isolated and denounced after Putin meeting Once a Trump critic, Ala. rep faces runoff with his support MORE is projected to win Alabama’s GOP primary runoff in the state’s 2nd District, overcoming the blowback from her past criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want to use 'adversary' to describe Russia Comey urges Americans to vote for Democrats in midterms Roby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism MORE during the 2016 election after earning his endorsement.

Roby defeated former Rep. Bobby Bright, a Democrat-turned Republican whom she unseated in 2010. The AP called the race around 9:30 p.m. ET. With all precincts reporting by 10:30 p.m., Roby led Bright by 68-32 percent.

Roby was forced into the runoff with Bright after failing to clinch the 50 percent needed in the June GOP primary.

The four-term congresswoman has continued to face Republican backlash since declaring in 2016 she wouldn’t vote for Trump in the wake of the “Access Hollywood” tape scandal where the then candidate was heard bragging about kissing and groping women without consent.

But Roby went into Tuesday’s runoff favored to win especially after President Trump endorsed her last month and key Washington allies ran ads on her behalf. She also heavily outraised and outspent Bright.

Roby has sought to come back from her Trump criticism as a fervent supporter of the president’s agenda, voting with him 96.5 percent of the time, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis.

Outside groups also spent on behalf of Roby to boost her ahead of the runoff. The influential business-friendly U.S. Chamber of Commerce went up on the air, spending nearly $200,000 on ads that in part criticized Bright for his past support for Pelosi as speaker.

And Winning For Women, a GOP group that backs female candidates who support free-market policies and national security, started running five-figure digital ads for Roby back in April, focusing on her conservative record.

Bright faced obstacles winning Republican support after previously serving in the House as a Democrat and voting for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiRoby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism Mellman: (Mis)interpreting elections Overnight Health Care: Trump officials score a win against Planned Parenthood | Idaho residents to vote on Medicaid expansion | PhRMA, insurers weigh in on Trump drug pricing plan MORE (D-Calif.) as Speaker, though he defended it as a "procedural" vote.

Roby’s win delivers Trump some validation after the president previously backed candidates in Alabama who went on to lose their races.

In last year’s special Senate election, Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism Once a Trump critic, Ala. rep faces runoff with his support Crowley surprise tops huge night for left MORE (R-Ala.), who lost the GOP nomination to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreRoby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism Once a Trump critic, Ala. rep faces runoff with his support Doug Jones walks tightrope on Supreme Court nominee MORE.

Trump backed Moore in the general election, but the former judge lost to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in the deep-red state after allegations surfaced that Moore had pursued romantic and sexual relationships with women decades his junior.

Roby will go on to face Democrat Tabitha Isner, a business analyst and first-time candidate, in November. But Roby is expected to easily win since Trump won her district by more than 30 points.