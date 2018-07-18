Poll: Majority in some GOP districts say Republicans 'more corrupt' than Dems

A majority of voters in 48 GOP-held congressional districts believe Republicans are “more corrupt” than Democrats, according to a new poll from a progressive policy group.

Politico reported that 54 percent of voters from the GOP districts said in the online survey administered by the Center for American Progress that Republicans are more corrupt, with 60 percent of independents also attributing more corruption to the GOP.

Of those surveyed, 46 percent said they believe Democrats are more corrupt.

Several Trump officials have stepped down over ethics scandals, including former Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittOvernight Energy: Fewer than half of school districts test for lead | Dems slam proposed changes to Endangered Species Act | FEMA avoids climate change when discussing plan for future storms Greens sue EPA over ‘super-polluting’ truck rule Don’t worry (too much) about Kavanaugh changing the Supreme Court MORE, former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin David Jonathon ShulkinOn paper, Wilkie is the perfect candidate for VA secretary, but his qualifications go further VA nominee heads to full Senate confirmation The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Anticipation builds for Trump’s SCOTUS pick MORE and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceFive GOP lawmakers mulling bid to lead conservative caucus Overnight Health Care: Watchdog finds Tom Price improperly used funds on flights | Ex-Novartis CEO sent drug pricing proposal to Cohen | HHS staffers depart after controversial social media posts The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — Mueller indicts 12 Russian officials for DNC hack | Trump does damage control after bombshell interview MORE.

Fifty-six percent of respondents in the poll said that GOP lawmakers aren’t doing enough in terms of oversight of Trump administration officials.

Democrats have recently pushed to tie murky ethics to the GOP, adopting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want to use 'adversary' to describe Russia Comey urges Americans to vote for Democrats in midterms Roby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism MORE’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp” and pointing to a number of ethics issues faced by his administration.

The Center for American Progress conducted an online survey of 1,200 registered votes from July 2-5. No margin of error was noted in Politico's report of the poll.