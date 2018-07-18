RNC committee votes to have 2020 convention in Charlotte: report

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) site selection committee reportedly voted on Wednesday in favor of Charlotte, N.C., as the host city for the party’s 2020 convention.

The full RNC body is set to vote on Friday to make a final determination on the host city, WCNC in Charlotte reported

The RNC selection committee vote comes two days after the Charlotte City Council narrowly voted to approve the preliminary contracts required to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, where President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want to use 'adversary' to describe Russia Comey urges Americans to vote for Democrats in midterms Roby wins Alabama GOP runoff, overcoming blowback from Trump criticism MORE is expected to be nominated for a second term.

The council heard from more than 100 citizens who voiced concerns and support for the idea. Council members ultimately approved the contracts in a 6-5 vote. Four Democrats and two Republicans supported the bid, while five Democrats voted against it.





Las Vegas was the only other city seriously mounting a bid to host the next Republican convention. However, the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau declined to back the effort, citing conflicting events already scheduled for July 2020.

Charlotte perviously hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

Democrats have not yet decided where they will formally nominate their presidential candidate in 2020, but the party has narrowed the field to three potential host cities: Houston, Miami Beach and Milwaukee.