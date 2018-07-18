Crowley tweets: 'Still not running'

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) chimed in with a reminder on Wednesday that he has no plans to mount a third-party bid for his House seat.

"Still not running," Crowley tweeted, in what appeared to be a response to former Sen. Joe Lieberman's (I-Conn.) Wall Street Journal op-ed calling on the New York Democrat to remain on the November ballot as the nominee of the Working Families Party.

Crowley suffered a shocking defeat in his primary last month against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old first-time candidate, who spent far less than Crowley in the race and emerged with 57 percent of the vote.

Crowley's loss was widely seen as a blow to Democratic congressional leaders. Crowley is the chairman of the House Democratic caucus and was seen as a possible successor to Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In an op-ed published in the Journal on Tuesday, Lieberman argued that Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist, is too far outside the mainstream Democratic Party to be a productive member of Congress and urged voters to back Crowley in a third-party bid.

He also pressed Crowley to remain on the ballot in November as the nominee for the Working Families Party – a plan that Crowley ruled out last week, although he said it was unlikely that he would have his name officially take off the ballot.

"Lots questions about WFP line. Was honored to have their support," he tweeted. "I’m not running. For record you can only be removed from the ballot if 1) you move out of NY; 2) die; 3) be convicted of a crime; 4) accept a nomination for another office (in a place I don’t live)."