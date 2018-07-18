Election Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has $88M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas

This is Election Countdown, The Hill's weekly newsletter from Lisa Hagen (@LA_Hagen) that wades through the biggest stories on the campaign trail. I'd love to hear from you, so feel free to reach out to Lisa at LHagen@thehill.com with any questions, comments, criticisms or food recommendations (mostly the latter, please).



We're 111 days from the 2018 midterm elections and 839 days from the 2020 elections.

The battle for the House and Senate have at least one thing in common: Democrats are raising a ton of cash and are well ahead in the money game less than four months out from November.

Democrats' money advantage gives them an extra boost as the party looks to flip 23 seats in the House and the even tougher task of cutting into Republicans' slim 51-seat Senate majority.

Democrats' edge in second-quarter fundraising--money raised between April and June--is setting off alarm bells for Republicans, who already face tough headwinds in the midterms.

In the House, Democrats are repeatedly outraising GOP incumbents. More than 50 Democratic candidates brought in more money than the sitting GOP lawmakers they are challenging in the second quarter of the year. It's a trend we've been seeing all cycle and the number of Democrats outpacing GOP members keeps growing each fundraising quarter. Meanwhile, only one GOP candidate outraised a Democratic incumbent. Republican John Chrin raised more than Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightUnions aren’t a thing of the past. Unions are our future. More than 50 Dem House challengers outraise GOP incumbents Trump rips Conor Lamb as '#LambTheSham' in endorsing his GOP opponent MORE (D-Pa.).

Here's a rundown of other notable stats: Over 20 Democrats raised more than $1 million each. For context, House candidates in previous cycles typically raised six-figures, which were considered strong hauls. Raising a million is on par with some Senate candidates.

At least 14 Democratic candidates have more cash on hand than Republican incumbents. And in open-seat races, Democrats outraised their Republican rivals in 25 races. Meanwhile, Republicans outraised Democratic challengers in at least five open seats.

Meanwhile, in the Senate: My colleague Reid Wilson broke down Democratic candidates and outside groups' massive cash lead. Democrats running in the 10 most competitive Senate races have a combined $75 million in the bank, while their GOP opponents have a total of $33 million.

Same goes for the campaign committees and outside groups: the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has twice as much cash on hand at the end of May as the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), $34 million compared with $16 million. And Democrats' Senate Majority PAC also had twice as much on hand compared to Republicans' Senate Leadership Fund: $29 million to $13.5 million.

Regardless, both parties will have plenty of money to go around, which is evident in their ad spending. Reid also reported that candidates and outside groups have bought or reserved over $270 million in TV ads across 11 states this year -- so brace yourself for the ad wars.

Race for the White House

Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin has dominated the news for three days and it's cleary on the minds of potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. They've been using it as another opportunity to contrast themselves with Trump and rile up their base. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: (Mis)interpreting elections Dems to propose legislation to prevent ICE from shackling pregnant women Rasmussen poll: Nearly three-quarters of Dems want 'fresh face' as nominee in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) called Trump's performance "pathetic," while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSenate Dems protest vote on controversial court pick Dems call for hearings on Trump’s CFPB nominee to be put on hold Dems to propose legislation to prevent ICE from shackling pregnant women MORE (D-Mass.) described it as "disgraceful" and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDems to propose legislation to prevent ICE from shackling pregnant women ‘Abolish ICE’ is going to hurt Democrats in the midterms 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted that Trump abdicated "his national security responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief."

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenRasmussen poll: Nearly three-quarters of Dems want 'fresh face' as nominee in 2020 Biden: Trump, Putin presser was 'beneath the dignity' of the presidency Biden: I’m ‘ashamed’ of Trump’s border policies MORE will continue to test the presidential waters by appearing at more Democratic campaign events after Labor Day. Biden, 75, is backed in the 2020 Dem primary by about one-third of registered Democrats, according to a recent poll, though he hasn't made a final decision.

And Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDems to propose legislation to prevent ICE from shackling pregnant women Rasmussen poll: Nearly three-quarters of Dems want 'fresh face' as nominee in 2020 Kamala Harris lands book deal MORE (D-Calif.) secured a new book deal on Tuesday, raising speculation that she may run in 2020. Harris is expected to come out with "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey" in early 2019.

Senate showdown

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceLewandowski: Trump-Putin meeting advances goal of world peace Indiana has spent over million on cleanup of failed Pence family gas stations: report What really happened with the breastfeeding scandal in Geneva MORE will speak at fundraisers for Republican Missouri Senate hopeful Josh Hawley and Illinois Rep. Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE on Thursday. Pence is scheduled to tout the Trump administration's tax cuts at the events.

The California Democratic Party issued a stunning endorsement over the weekend to state Sen. Kevin de León, who's challenging 25-year incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump, Putin meet under cloud of Mueller’s Russia indictments Dems launch pressure campaign over migrant families California Dems endorse progressive challenger over Feinstein MORE. De León is running as the progressive alternative to Feinstein. He received 65 percent of the state party caucus's support, while Feinstein got just 7 percent. Feinstein was also snubbed by the CDP at its February convention where she failed to clinch their endorsement prior to the June primary. But it is unlikely de León will beat Feinstein in the general election. She topped him by 44 to 12 in the state primary, which sends the top two finishers regardless of party on to the general.

Wisconsin Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson (R) came out with a scathing op-ed on Monday criticizing his own parents for donating to Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinSenate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds Overnight Health Care: Over 7,000 fail to meet Medicaid work rules in Arkansas | Judge temporarily halts deportations of reunited families | GOP chair in talks over restarting ObamaCare payments Dem senator calls for 'permanent' price cuts at Pfizer MORE (D-Wis.). He wrote that his mother and father "turned their back" on him and his immediate family. Nicholson faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in Wisconsin's GOP primary on Aug. 14.

Conservative donor Robert Mercer has put $500,000 into a super PAC supporting Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward, according to Politico. Mercer hopes the PAC money will give Ward an edge over her GOP primary opponents, Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys GOP Senate candidate’s husband spreads conspiracy theories online: report MORE (R-Ariz.) and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Survey says…

A new Marquette University poll found Vukmir now slightly ahead of Nicholson about a month before Wisconsin's GOP Senate primary. However, nearly one-third of primary voters are still undecided.

A new poll from Remington Research Group found Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSenate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds Fed chief lays out risks of trade war Dem infighting erupts over Supreme Court pick MORE (D-Mont.) narrowly leading state auditor Matt Rosendale (R) by 3 points, 49 to 46 percent.

The race between former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) and Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnSenate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds Lawmakers split over how to expand rural broadband Sparks fly at hearing on anti-conservative bias in tech MORE (R-Tenn.) in the deep-red state remains wide open, according to new polls. One poll from a Democratic super PAC found Bredesen ahead by 3 points, while a survey from Trump-aligned Committee to Defend the President shows Blackburn up 3 points, though her lead is narrowing.

In House polls, 314 Action and polling firm Change Research released a poll that shows Democrat Joseph Kopser within striking distance of Republican Chip Roy in the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Lamar Smith Lamar Seeligson SmithGreens sue EPA over ‘super-polluting’ truck rule Lawmakers scold NASA for cost overruns Big Tobacco’s smoke and mirrors revived by Pruitt’s science transparency policy MORE (R-Texas). The poll finds that Roy leads by double-digits, but when voters are given messages about both candidates, the gap closes to a 2-point lead. 314 Action has backed a number of Democrats with STEM (science, tech, engineering and math) backgrounds running for office.

And in special election news, Republican Troy Balderson's lead is narrowing in the race to replace ex-Rep. Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiMore than 50 Dem House challengers outraise GOP incumbents Election Countdown: Latest on the 2018 Senate money race | Red-state Dems feeling the heat over Kavanaugh | Dem doubts about Warren | Ocasio-Cortez to visit Capitol Hill | Why Puerto Ricans in Florida could swing Senate race Ohio Dem aims to win over Kasich wing of GOP MORE (R-Ohio). Balderson now leads Democrat Danny O'Connor by 5 points, 48 to 43 percent.

Paper chase

The DSCC reserved $30 million in late television advertising across six states: Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota and Montana (all states where Trump won and Democrats are on the defense) in addition to Arizona and Nevada (Democrats' two best pick-up opportunities).

The IRS altered donor transparency laws to allow people to donate to charitable organizations without public donation records. This change was praised by conservatives in Congress.

In more 2020 news, Trump has already raised $88 million for his reelection campaign, with $600,000 going to "Make America Great Again" hats, shirts, stickers, and other advertising supplies. His campaign has spent north of $1 million on legal fees this year. According to FEC filings, Trump has paid the law firm Jones Day about $180,000. He has also dished out roughly $54,000 to the two firms representing him in his legal battle with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

What we're watching

We're about three weeks away from the start of the August primaries. But before primaries start up again, there's one more GOP primary in Georgia's gubernatorial race. Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and secretary of State Brian Kemp will square off on July 24.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez draws ire from Democrats: ‘Meteors fizz out’ Crowley reflects on primary defeat: 'This loss is on me' Sunday shows preview: Trump readies for meeting with Putin MORE (D-N.Y.) last month, are campaigning together at Friday rallies in Wichita and Kansas City for progressive House candidates James Thompson and Brent Welder in Kansas.

Coming to a TV near you

The NRSC is out with its first TV ad of the cycle, taking aim at Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampSenate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds Bipartisan group introduces retirement savings legislation in Senate Fed chief lays out risks of trade war MORE (D-N.D.) who's in one of the double-digit Trump states. The ad accuses Heitkamp of "pretending to be independent and bipartisan." And it brings up a favorite GOP boogeyman: Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Trump tries to quell Russia furor | GOP looks to reassure NATO | Mattis open to meeting Russian counterpart Dem pollster: GOP women have a more difficult time winning primary races than Dems Mellman: (Mis)interpreting elections MORE.

And in another state where Trump overwhelmingly won, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) is accusing Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSenate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds Morrisey accuses Manchin of 'lying' to Trump, attacks ‘liberal’ record The Hill's Morning Report — Trump, Putin meet under cloud of Mueller’s Russia indictments MORE (D) of "lying" to the president about key votes like ObamaCare repeal and the tax overhaul. Manchin ultimately voted against those measures.

Wave watch

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherGOP lawmaker says he met with indicted Russia woman in 2015 GOP rep: I wasn't 'duped into an interview by Borat' Poll: Dem challenger narrowly leads 30-year incumbent Rohrabacher MORE's (R-Calif.) name keeps popping up in the news this week. He's in one of the most competitive races in California this cycle, after 30 years in office and many easy reelection races.

He appeared on Sacha Baron Cohen's new Showtime series "Who is America?" where he's seen backing a fake program to arm toddlers with guns. But Rohrabacher says he rejects that program and called the episode a "fraud.

And Rohrabacher said that in 2015, he met with Maria Butina, the Russian woman who was arrested Monday and charged with "conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation within the United States without prior notification to the Attorney General."

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday gave Democratic nominee Harley Rouda a slight edge over Rohrabacher, who has drawn backlash from his comments that "we're all to blame" for Russia's 2016 election interference.

Election Countdown was written by Lisa Hagen, Caroline Gardner, Maya Lora, Jesus Rodriguez, Jasper Goodman, Zach Phillips, and Wyatt Schiff.