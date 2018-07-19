‘Street fighter’ Avenatti says he’s giving ‘serious thought’ to White House run

Michael Avenatti says he’s the “street fighter” Democrats need if they’re going to win the White House in 2020.

Avenatti, a lawyer who has become a household name — or at least has sought to become one — with his media appearances representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels, says he’s “giving serious thought” to running for president.

He says he’s skeptical that the politicians now seen as likely contenders in the 2020 presidential race can beat President Trump Donald John TrumpIran claims it rejected Trump meeting requests 8 times ESPY host jokes Putin was as happy after Trump summit as Ovechkin winning Stanley Cup Russian ambassador: Trump made ‘verbal agreements’ with Putin MORE.

The Democratic Party needs “a street fighter … someone that can give as good as they take,” he said.

“Let us remember that Donald Trump beat 16 very experienced politicians on his way to the White House — governors, senators, members of the House — and he also beat the most qualified candidate in the history of the United States, in my view, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonState Dept: Russia’s allegations about American citizens ‘absolutely absurd’ Trump on possible sit-down with Mueller: 'I've always wanted to do an interview' Election Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas MORE,” Avenatti said in an interview with The Hill on Wednesday.

“I’ve been fighting on behalf of David versus Goliaths. I have dealt with complex legal matters, assembled teams of people to successfully prosecute those cases, and I’m also smart enough to know what I don’t know and smart enough to surround myself with quality people. I’m smarter because I take their advice.”

It’s hard to tell how serious Avenatti is about running for higher office.

He’s never held political office before and has built a name for himself by becoming a ubiquitous presence on cable news, where he has won new supporters with blistering attacks on Trump.

Avenatti now boasts more than 600,000 followers on Twitter, more than a fair share of U.S. senators — including some seen as long-shot presidential candidates.

But that’s far fewer than former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas Hoping to catch fire, House Dems eye White House Dems look for candidate who will punch Trump ‘square in the face’ MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pick to face grilling over family separations On The Money: Commerce to review uranium imports | Lawmakers urge Trump not to impose auto tariffs | White House wants steeper cuts to EPA funding | Google hit with massive B fine Election Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas House Dems launching Medicare for All Caucus Let's remove the legal shield from hackers who rob us of our civil rights MORE (I-Vt.) and others seen as the Democratic Party’s top-tier candidates. Those politicians also have proven fundraising abilities, policy chops and a sense of gravitas that someone like Avenatti, to this point, cannot match.

“He appears to be a talented lawyer, but what is he going to offer the American people as a candidate?” said Basil Smikle, a Democratic strategist. “What will he do for black youth, the economically depressed? Haven’t we learned that some track record is important? Our grand experiment with thinking out of the box should be over.”

On some level, the fact that Avenatti is even talking about a presidential run is a sign of how Democrats are searching and searching for the perfect candidate to take on Trump. Oprah Winfrey briefly became a contender after a rousing speech at the 2017 Golden Globes Awards.

The party is debating whether they need a fighter, a fresh face or someone who voters will want to have a beer with.

A Rasmussen poll out this week said 73 percent of Democrats surveyed said they want a fresh face as the 2020 nominee. Sixteen percent said the party should nominate a candidate who has run in the past.

Avenatti, 47, says he’s been consulting experts over the last couple of months about the idea of competing for the Democratic nomination.

“I’m talking to a lot of folks, seeking advice and listening to a lot of people who know about the process more than I do,” Avenatti said.

On Tuesday night, he spoke before a crowd of several hundred people in Lafayette Park outside the White House who were there to rail against Trump. The protest was put together with the help of Philippe Reines, a longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton, and Adam Parkhomenko, who co-founded the super PAC Ready For Hillary.

“I’m being asked to participate in those types of events and I’m honored,” Avenatti said.

One Democratic strategist speaking on background discounted the idea of an Avenatti candidacy.

“Let’s be a little realistic here,” the strategist said.

Then the strategist, noting Trump’s surprise run to the White House, had a second thought.

“I guess after 2016, one could say never say never.”