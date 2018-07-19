Ex-GOP megadonor backing Dems ahead of midterms

A former GOP megadonor is throwing his money behind Democrats hoping to help build a “Blue Wave” in the November midterms.

Seth Klarman, a hedge fund manager, donated more than $2.9 million to Republicans in the 2016 election cycle.

For 2018, he has shifted gears, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than 80 Democratic candidates running in midterms, the Forward reports.

Among those are at least 47 candidates running for House seats and 17 in the Senate as the Democrats seek to take back both chambers of Congress.

Klarman, who is Jewish and has donated in the past to organizations dedicated to stopping the spread of Antisemitism, has lashed out against President Trump Donald John TrumpIran claims it rejected Trump meeting requests 8 times ESPY host jokes Putin was as happy after Trump summit as Ovechkin winning Stanley Cup Russian ambassador: Trump made ‘verbal agreements’ with Putin MORE publicly and has drawn comparisons between him and Nazi Germany, according to the news outlet.

According to the analysis, Klarman has donated to just one Republican this election cycle, moderate Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikGOP lambasts Trump over performance in Helsinki House GOP reverses, cancels vote on Dem bill to abolish ICE Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks MORE (R-N.Y.) whom he gave a maxed-out donation of $2,700.

Klarman's donations could boost Democrats chances in November. They need to pick up 23 seats in the House and two seats in the Senate.

A recent poll showed Democrats with a 10-point advantage over Republicans on a generic House ballot for November. The Senate will be a tougher road as the Democrats need to pick up two seats while also defending seats in 10 states that Trump won in the 2016 election.

The House Democratic campaign arm (DCCC) on Wednesday reported its best fundraising month of the cycle so far by bringing in $15.2 million in June. The NRCC, the Republican campaign arm, has not yet released its June numbers and has trailed the Democratic organization since the beginning of the year.

"The DCCC's historic fundraising and grassroots support combined with record candidate fundraising ensures that incredible Democratic candidates will have the resources to share their unique stories and records of service with the voters," said DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján.