Alaska congressional candidate has never visited the state: AP

A congressional candidate on Alaska's Democratic primary ballot has reportedly never visited the state.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that Carol Hafner, who is running to challenge Rep. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungOvernight Energy: New EPA head looks to reassure staff | New round of ex-Pruitt staffers leave | House votes to overhaul fisheries law | Trump rips Germany for pipeline deal with Russia House votes to overhaul fishery management law Bipartisan solution is hooked on facts, not fiction MORE (R) for Alaska's at-large House seat, neither lives in nor has traveled to the state. Hafner listed New Jersey and South Dakota as her addresses in her candidate filing and says she has no plans to campaign in person.

The Constitution states that in order to serve in Congress one must meet age and citizenship requirements and inhabit the state at the time of one's election.

Congressional candidates almost always live in the state they seek to represent, but the AP notes that a New York resident challenged former Sen. Mark Begich Mark Peter BegichFormer Alaska senator jumps into governor race Overnight Energy: Trump directs Perry to stop coal plant closures | EPA spent ,560 on customized pens | EPA viewed postcard to Pruitt as a threat Perez creates advisory team for DNC transition MORE (D) in Alaska's primary in 2014. Begich kept the party's nomination but went on to lose the general election.

Hafner told the AP that she wanted to run because she felt compelled to share her perspective on the environment. She also said that she was stunned that Young, the current dean of the House, has been in office for more than 40 years.

"I want to do good in a place that I feel a kinship for," Hafner said.