Twin sisters in opposing parties compete for Michigan office

Twin sisters are running against each other in opposing parties for a local office in Michigan.

Republican Jessica Ann Tyson and Democrat Monica Sparks are facing off for Kent County Commissioner, FOX 17 reported on Monday.

Tyson first decided to run for the office in Kentwood, southeast of Grand Rapids, and her sister later became her opponent.

The sisters said they just view issues differently.

“The reason that I’m standing as a Democrat is funny because she said the same thing but we just see through two different lenses," Sparks said.

The two also said the campaign won’t hurt their relationship.

“The left wing and the right wing belong to the same bird," the twins said in unison.

Sparks and Tyson, however, insist they’ll stay loyal to their parties and endorse whoever wins their side's nomination.

"We are not divided,” Sparks said. “Separated for a season, guess you could say, because after this we will figure out whichever way it goes.”

The twins told the network about how their difficult upbringing, including a birth mother being addicted to heroin, is shaping their campaigns.

“When we were little, we were taken away from our mother and we were separated and that was really, really hard," Tyson said. “[Campaigning separately] isn’t the same thing but you know, that memory just took me back just a second."

The sisters were later adopted. Growing up, they were taught to be active voters.

“Our parents were strict about voting,” Sparks said. "You better vote. It is your right, it is your responsibility, people have died for that right.”

Tyson said their parents encouraged them to stand up for their beliefs respectfully.

“My thing is, at the end of the day our parents taught us that we need to stand and stand for something and because we stand and we stand strong, we don’t necessarily have to agree on politics or even what we’re gonna drink for the evening," Tyson said. "We don’t have to agree on that but one thing we have to do is coexist.”