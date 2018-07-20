GOP to hold 2020 convention in Charlotte

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday that it will hold the party's 2020 convention in Charlotte, N.C.

The vote to hold the GOP convention in Charlotte had been fiercely opposed by some Charlotte residents because of opposition to Trump’s policies on immigrants detained at the border, his comments normalizing white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Va., and the risk to public safety.

RNC committee members voted unanimously to pick Charlotte as the site of the party's 2020 convention.

Friday's announcement comes after weeks of speculation that Republicans had homed in on North Carolina as the site of their convention.

A Charlotte-based NBC station reported earlier this week that the RNC's site selection committee voted on Wednesday in favor of the city as the location for the party’s 2020 convention.

"Charlotte has so much to offer, and we are excited to bring delegates to a city that has demonstrated its southern hospitality, showcased its vibrant energy, and proven that possibilities are endless," RNC site selection chairman Ron Kaufman said in a statement Friday.

But proponents, including taxi and hotel owners, cited the potential economic stimulus that an influx of delegates, media and Republican supporters would bring to the city.

Charlotte was one of only two cities mounting a bid, along with Las Vegas, and the only city where local government leaders have expressed an interest in hosting the convention.

Democrats, meanwhile, are down to three cities for their 2020 presidential nominating convention: Houston, Miami Beach and Milwaukee.