Trump endorses Ohio candidate in special election

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Surveillance warrant docs show that Nunes memo 'misrepresented and distorted these applications' Chicago detention facility under investigation following allegations of abuse of migrant children Ex-Trump aide: Surveillance warrants are 'complete ignorance' and 'insanity' MORE endorsed a Republican running to replace retired Rep. Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiNational Dems make play in Ohio special election Election Countdown: Senate, House Dems build cash advantage | 2020 Dems slam Trump over Putin presser | Trump has M in war chest | Republican blasts parents for donating to rival | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders to campaign in Kansas More than 50 Dem House challengers outraise GOP incumbents MORE (R-Ohio) in a special election next month.

"Troy Balderson of Ohio is running for Congress against a Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMeadows calls ex-Trump aide surveillance docs 'potentially groundbreaking development' Pelosi: 'Thug' Putin not welcome in Congress Top Ethics Dem calls for Nielsen to resign MORE Liberal who is WEAK on Crime & Borders. Troy is the total opposite, and loves our Military, Vets & 2nd Amendment," Trump tweeted Saturday night, repeating the same reasons he gives for supporting candidates he endorses.

"EARLY VOTING just started with Election Day on August 7th. Troy has my Full & Total Endorsement!" he added.

Troy Balderson of Ohio is running for Congress against a Nancy Pelosi Liberal who is WEAK on Crime & Borders. Troy is the total opposite, and loves our Military, Vets & 2nd Amendment. EARLY VOTING just started with Election Day on August 7th. Troy has my Full & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election analyst, rates the race between Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor as a "toss-up."

Balderson, however, has led all public polling in the district, which has been reliably Republican. Tiberi, who resigned in October, represented the district since 2001.

O'Connor is attempting to solidify support among more centrist Republicans who back Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R).

Additionally, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has reserved about $240,000 in air time to bolster O’Connor ahead of the vote.